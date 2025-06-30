Security tightened on Koh Samui after Phuket incidents
published : 30 Jun 2025 at 07:17
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Authorities on Koh Samui have increased security measures, inspecting all vehicles and people arriving on the island, following the discovery of several suspected explosive devices in Phuket and Krabi.
At Koh Samui's ferry terminal on Saturday, all vehicles and passengers arriving from the mainland were being screened by local police, working alongside immigration officers, tourist police and soldiers.
The increased security comes in response to a series of incidents in Phuket and Krabi which appeared to be connected and part of an attempt to destabilise southern provinces, authorities said.
The incidents included the discovery of a suspected explosive device in a motorcycle abandoned near the terminal at Phuket International Airport. A handful of other suspicious objects were found on popular beaches and tourist sites in Phuket and Krabi. All were safely neutralised.
Additional checkpoints have been set up along Koh Samui's ring road and at piers where tourists travel to Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.
Vocabulary
- destabilise (verb): to make a system, country, government, object etc. become less firmly established or successful - ทำให้ไม่มั่นคง
- explosive device: a piece of equipment that can cause an explosion - สิ่งที่ระเบิดได้
- ferry: a boat for taking passengers across an area of water, especially as a regular service - เรือรับส่งข้ามฟาก
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- neutralise: to stop something from having any effect - ทำให้ไม่ได้ผล
- object: a thing that can be seen or touched, but is not alive - วัตถุ, สิ่งของ
- screen: to find out information about people to see if they are suitable for something - สครีน, คัดเลือก, แยกออก, เลือกออก
- security: protection; safety from attack, harm, or damage - ความมั่นคง, ระบบรักษาความปลอดภั, ความปลอดภัย
- soldier (n): a person who works in an army -
- suspicious: making you believe that something is wrong, dangerous or illegal - น่าสงสัย
- terminal: a large building where passengers arrive and leave - อาคารผู้โดยสาร
- tighten (verb): to make something tighter, more fixed and secure or stricter - ทำให้แน่น, ทำให้เข้มงวดยิ่งขึ้น, ทำให้แน่นหรือตึงขึ้น, ผูกให้แน่น,
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ