Calls for a new PM grow
published : 1 Jul 2025 at 07:55
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Anucha Charoenpo
Anti-government demonstrators have vowed to ramp up their calls demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, while denying accusations that they want a military coup.
The protesters, led by the United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty group, made the vow following an unexpectedly large turnout for their rally at the Victory Monument on Saturday.
The rally was held to pressure Ms Paetongtarn to step down over the leaked audio clip of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
At the end of the rally, organisers called on demonstrators to regroup at Chamai Maruchet Bridge.
Apart from the immediate resignation of the prime minister, the group also demanded the withdrawal of all coalition parties from the government.
The group is also opposed to government plans to set up casinos, among other projects.
Several core leaders have denied calling for a military coup, rejecting accusations made by the Pheu Thai Party and the People's Party.
The group has instead urged supporters to prepare for long demonstrations if no political changes take place by July 1.
Vocabulary
- call (noun): a request, an order or a demand for somebody to do something or to go somewhere - ข้อเรียกร้อง
- casino: a building where gambling games, especially roulette and card games are played for money - บ่อนการพนัน
- coalition: a temporary union of different political parties that agree to form a government together - พรรคร่วมรัฐบาล
- coup: the seizure of power in a country by a group of people, usually members of the armed forces - รัฐประหาร
- pressure: to try to make someone do something by forcing, threatening, or persuading them in a determined way - กดดัน
- protester: someone who shows that they disagree with something by standing somewhere, shouting, carrying signs, etc - ผู้ต่อต้าน, ผู้ประท้วง
- rally: a large public gathering of people to support someone or to protest against something - การชุมนุม
- ramp up: to make something increase in amount or strength; to make larger; to scale up; to escalate - ยกระดับ; เสริม
- resignation: the act of leaving a job, position of power, etc., permanently - การลาออกจากตำแหน่ง
- step down: resign or leave from a high position or job - ลาออก, ลาออกจากตำแหน่ง
- vow: a serious promise - สาบาน
