Court suspends PM Paetongtarn
published : 1 Jul 2025 at 14:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duty pending its consideration of the case against her involving a controversial phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
The nine Constitutional Court judges resolved unanimously to accept the senators’ petition against Ms Paetongtarn continuing as premier for consideration and temporarily suspended her from office by seven votes to two.
Ms Paetongtarn remains in the cabinet because in Monday’s royal approval of her new cabinet she was given the dual role of minister for culture.
The petition, initiated by 36 senators, asked the court to investigate a leaked audio recording of a phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, and sought her suspension pending the court's ruling.
In the conversation Ms Paetongtarn was heard making derogatory remarks about the commander of the 2nd Army Region as well as showing a submissive tone towards Hun Sen.
She is accused of lacking qualifications and integrity.
Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit is acting prime minister.
After learning of the court’s order Ms Paetongtarn said she had phoned Hun Sen in a bid to prevent more clashes with Cambodia.
“I was thinking only about way to prevent clashes and casualties. I insist that I had no ill intentions,” she said.
"I apologise if the approach I took was unsatisfactory,” she said.
Vocabulary
- acting: doing the work of the usual person in a particular job while they are not there, or until a new person starts - ที่รักษาการแทน
- cabinet: the group of government ministers who make and approve government policy - คณะรัฐมนตรี
- Constitutional Court (noun): the court that decides whether or not laws follow the constitution - ศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ
- ill intentions: plans to do something bad - แผนร้าย
- integrity: the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles that you refuse to change - ความซื่อสัตย์, ความซื่อตรง
- intentions: plans in you mind about what you are going to do - ความตั้งใจ เจตนา
- leak (verb): to tell private or secret information to journalists or to the public; to release secret or private information, photos, etc. without permission - ทำให้รู้ความลับ, เปิดเผย
- petition: a request of someone in authority to do something - คำร้อง
- qualifications: the abilities, qualities, degrees, etc. that you need for a particular job or activity - คุณสมบัติ, คุณวุฒิ
- senator: a member of the Senate - วุฒิสมาชิก
- suspended (verb): not allowed to participate or to do a job for a period of time; not allowed to be used for a period of time - ถูกระงับ
- unanimously (adj.): when everyone agrees to something; harmoniously, unitedly, collectively, unanimously - อย่างเป็นเอกฉันท์, อย่างไม่มีข้อโต้แย้ง] อย่างเต็มใจ, อย่างยินยอมพร้อมใจ