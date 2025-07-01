Court suspends PM Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives for a cabinet meeting at Government House on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duty pending its consideration of the case against her involving a controversial phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The nine Constitutional Court judges resolved unanimously to accept the senators’ petition against Ms Paetongtarn continuing as premier for consideration and temporarily suspended her from office by seven votes to two.

Ms Paetongtarn remains in the cabinet because in Monday’s royal approval of her new cabinet she was given the dual role of minister for culture.

The petition, initiated by 36 senators, asked the court to investigate a leaked audio recording of a phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, and sought her suspension pending the court's ruling.

In the conversation Ms Paetongtarn was heard making derogatory remarks about the commander of the 2nd Army Region as well as showing a submissive tone towards Hun Sen.

She is accused of lacking qualifications and integrity.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit is acting prime minister.

After learning of the court’s order Ms Paetongtarn said she had phoned Hun Sen in a bid to prevent more clashes with Cambodia.

“I was thinking only about way to prevent clashes and casualties. I insist that I had no ill intentions,” she said.

"I apologise if the approach I took was unsatisfactory,” she said.