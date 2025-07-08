Thailand to withdraw casino bill
published : 8 Jul 2025 at 07:43
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Bloomberg and Reuters
The government will withdraw a controversial bill to legalise casinos from parliament following public opposition and a recent political turmoil.
A motion to withdraw the so-called “entertainment complex” bill from the current session of parliament will be raised on Wednesday, a government whip said on Monday.
The government had earlier indicated that it would delay the introduction of the bill saying it needed more time to communicate with the public and address their concerns about gambling and money laundering.
The move to pull the bill came after the exit of the Bhumjaithai Party, which had opposed the bill, and the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for alleged ethical misconduct.
Ms Paetongtarn also faces other legal challenges after a leaked phone conversation with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, in which she was critical of the Thai army’s role in an ongoing border standoff with the neighbouring country.
Without a clear majority, the government may face challenges in passing controversial or essential bills that have been lined up in the coming months.
The move to withdraw the bill is likely to frustrate foreign investors interested in developing casinos in Thailand as part of big entertainment complexes.
Vocabulary
- bill: a proposal for a law - ร่างกฎหมาย
- communicate (verb): to express thoughts, feelings, or information to another person or animal, for example by speaking or writing - สื่อสาร, ติดต่อสื่อสาร
- concern: a worry - ความกังวล
- controversial: causing disagreement - ที่เป็นที่ขัดแย้ง
- frustrate: to prevent someone or something from succeeding -
- gambling: the activity of betting money, for example in a game or on a horse race - การพนัน
- leak (verb): to tell private or secret information to journalists or to the public; to release secret or private information, photos, etc. without permission - ทำให้รู้ความลับ, เปิดเผย
- majority (noun): more than half of something - ส่วนใหญ่, ส่วนใหญ่ที่สุดของกลุ่ม
- misconduct: unacceptable or bad behaviour by someone in a position of authority or responsibility - การประพฤติผิด
- money laundering: hiding the origin of money obtained from illegal activities by putting it into legal businesses - การฟอกเงิน
- motion: a formal proposal that people discuss and then vote on in a meeting or debate - ญัตติ, ข้อเสนอเพื่อการอภิปรายในที่ประชุม
- oppose: to disagree with or not approve of a plan or policy - คัดค้าน
- parliament: the group of people who are elected to make and change the laws of a country; the building where members of parliament meet. - รัฐสภา
- pull (verb): to take something away; to withdraw something ถอน - ถอน
- session: a formal meeting - การชุมนุม ประชุม
- standoff: a disagreement or fight in which neither opponent can do anything to win or achieve their aim; a stalemate - สถานการณ์ที่ต่างเอาชนะกันไม่ได้
- suspension: stopping for a period of time - การยกเลิกชั่วคราว, การระงับชั่วคราว
- turmoil: a state of uncontrolled activity - การจราจล ความไม่สงบ
- whip: an official in a political party or other organisation whose job is to make certain that other members go where they are needed, do what is required and, in the case of a political party, that they vote in the correct way - วิป
- withdraw: to no longer being involved in something - ถอนตัว
- Keywords
- casino bill
- entertainment complex
- thailand
- law