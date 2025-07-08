Thailand to withdraw casino bill

A monitor shows the entertainment complex project as Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat listens to comments from a Senate committee studying the bill on June 5. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government will withdraw a controversial bill to legalise casinos from parliament following public opposition and a recent political turmoil.

A motion to withdraw the so-called “entertainment complex” bill from the current session of parliament will be raised on Wednesday, a government whip said on Monday.

The government had earlier indicated that it would delay the introduction of the bill saying it needed more time to communicate with the public and address their concerns about gambling and money laundering.

The move to pull the bill came after the exit of the Bhumjaithai Party, which had opposed the bill, and the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for alleged ethical misconduct.

Ms Paetongtarn also faces other legal challenges after a leaked phone conversation with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, in which she was critical of the Thai army’s role in an ongoing border standoff with the neighbouring country.

Without a clear majority, the government may face challenges in passing controversial or essential bills that have been lined up in the coming months.

The move to withdraw the bill is likely to frustrate foreign investors interested in developing casinos in Thailand as part of big entertainment complexes.