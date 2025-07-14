Uni condom project gains momentum

With syphilis increasing, students try to get past social stigma and opt for safer sex

At Kasetsart University's Bang Khen campus, boxes of free condoms have been placed in male toilets, the canteen's restroom and student buildings. The boxes contain 4,000 condoms and are refilled monthly.

The project occurs as health officials worry about rising sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), especially syphilis and Aids, among young Thais.

Anirut Narungsri, former Vice Chairman of the Office of Student Affairs, said free condom distribution was part of his election campaign.

"Many students want to practise safe sex but don't want to deal with the embarrassment of buying condoms from shops," he said.

The Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand provided most of the condoms. The boxes are placed in private locations to reduce embarrassment.

"The feedback has been very positive. The boxes run out quickly, and we often get messages from students when they're empty," Mr Anirut said.

The Department of Disease Control says Thailand recorded 13,708 cases of syphilis between October and March. Five deaths were reported.

Pongtorn Chartpituck, chief of the Bureau of Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections, said syphilis cases have tripled in the past five years. One-third of infected people were aged 15-24.

A recent survey on condom usage found only 43% of people used condoms consistently, while 24% had never used a condom at all.

The barriers include: 27% felt uncomfortable buying condoms in shops, 11% feared being seen as sex-obsessed and 5% believed carrying condoms suggested distrust in a partner.

"A drop in condom use is a major factor in the resurgence of syphilis," Dr Pongtorn said.

Cases of babies born with syphilis have increased fivefold, from 273 in 2018 to 1,290 last year.

The Ministry of Public Health has a condom strategy for 2020-2030 to normalise condom use, increase access, enhance quality and build support.

A Thailand Youth Institute survey of 15,000 people aged 15 to 21 found 57% did not use condoms during sex.