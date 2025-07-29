Thailand and Cambodia truce begins
published : 29 Jul 2025 at 07:21
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: AFP
Thailand and Cambodia's leaders agreed to an "unconditional" ceasefire on Monday, after five days of combat along their border that has killed at least 36 people.
Nearly 300,000 people have fled as the two sides fired artillery, rockets and guns in a battle over the long-disputed area, which is home to a number of ancient temples.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired the peace talks, said they had agreed "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire" with effect from midnight Monday.
The truce was agreed by Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet.
US President Donald Trump intervened over the weekend, and said both sides had agreed to "quickly work out" a truce.
Mr Trump had threatened to stop trade deals until the two countries stopped fighting.
Each side had already agreed to a truce in principle, while accusing the other of undermining peace efforts and trading allegations about the use of cluster bombs and targeting of hospitals.
Thailand says nine of its soldiers and 14 civilians have been killed, while Cambodia has confirmed eight civilian and five military deaths.
The Thai military said it had returned the bodies of 12 Cambodian soldiers killed in combat.
Vocabulary
- allegations (noun): accusations - ข้อกล่าวหา
- artillery: large powerful guns that are used by an army and are moved on wheels or fixed in one place - ปืนใหญ่
- ceasefire: an agreement to top fighting for a period of time, especially in order to discuss permanent peace - การหยุดยิง
- chair: to be the person in charge of a meeting, committee, or company - ดำรงตำแหน่งประธาน, ทำหน้าที่ในฐานะประธาน
- civilian: someone who does not belong to the armed forces or the police - พลเรือน
- combat (noun): fighting; fighting during a war - การต่อสู้
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- in principle: in general terms without knowing the details or whether something is really possible - โดยหลัก
- truce: an agreement between two people or groups involved in a war, fight, or disagreement to stop it for a period of time - การสงบศึกชั่วคราว
- unconditional: without limits or requirements that something must be done - อย่างไม่มีเงื่อนไข