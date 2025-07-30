Thai govt tells the world Cambodia broke ceasefire agreement

The Thai government's Ad Hoc Centre on the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation issued this map showing the location of Cambodian attacks on Tuesday morning in breach of the agreed midnight ceasefire.

The Thai government on Tuesday complained to the international community, accusing Cambodia of continued attacks on Thai soil after their ceasefire agreement came in to effect at midnight.

The government said in a statement on Tuesday that Cambodian military forces broke the ceasefire agreed on at talks in Kuala Lumpur on Monday between the two prime ministers.

The ceasefire agreement was to take effect at midnight.

The government said it informed the international community of Cambodia's violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the message went especially to China, Malaysia as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the United States.

The government said it ordered the armed forces to maintain their positions to protect the sovereignty of Thailand and the safety of Thai people.

However, the government said it remained “ready to proceed with dialogue at the regional command level between both sides as previously agreed in order to end the violence and prevent further losses to both civilians and military personnel".

Thailand had clear evidence showing that Cambodia fired their weapons in many areas on Thai soil after the ceasefire deadline, it said.

In Cambodia, royal government spokesman Pen Bona said Cambodia rejects any information that Cambodia has violated the current ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, the Khmer Times reported on Tuesday.