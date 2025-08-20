Thailand tightens mobile banking transfer limits
published : 20 Aug 2025 at 07:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Somruedi Banchongduang
The Bank of Thailand has set a daily transfer limit of 50,000 baht for children and the elderly using mobile banking, seeking to curb financial fraud.
The new customer profiling system will set transfer limits based on the risk profile of each customer segment.
It divides mobile banking users into three groups: suspected fraudsters, general users and vulnerable customers. Vulnerable customers include those under 15 years of age and over 65.
Daily transfer limits are categorised into three tiers: under 50,000 baht (S), under 200,000 baht (M) and above 200,000 baht (L). The limit assigned depends on the customer’s risk profile and each bank’s know-your-customer (KYC) assessment.
The measure has already been applied to new mobile banking applicants, while existing users must gradually comply by the end of this year.
Customers seeking higher transfer limits can request an upgrade from their banks.
Thailand has around 12 million mobile banking users. Existing central bank safeguards cap mobile banking transfers at 50,000 baht per transaction (with facial recognition required) and 200,000 baht per day in total.
Financial fraud remains a serious concern. In June alone, 24,500 scam cases related to money transfers were reported, causing total losses of 2.8 billion baht — an average of 114,000 baht per case. The largest single fraudulent transfer amounted to 4.9 million baht, according to the central bank.
Vocabulary
- assessment: a judgment or opinion - การประเมิน
- cap: to have an upper limit; to have an upper limit on an amount of money that can be spent or borrowed - มีขีดสูงสุด
- comply (verb): to obey a rule, law, agreement, etc. or do what someone asks you to do - ปฏิบัติตาม (กฎหมาย, ข้อเสนอ, ข้อตกลง etc.)
- fraud: the crime of intentionally deceiving someone or cheating in order to gain an advantage or benefit - การฉ้อโกง การหลอกลวง เล่ห์เพทุบาย
- fraudster: someone who obtains money by deceiving people - คนหลอกลวง
- limit: the greatest or smallest amount of something that is allowed - ขีดจำกัด
- profile: a description of somebody/something that gives useful information - ประวัติโดยย่อ
- risk: the possibility that something dangerous or unpleasant might happen - ความเสี่ยง
- safeguard: something which protects something/somebody from loss, harm or damage; something which keeps something/somebody safe - สิ่งป้องกัน, สิ่งคุ้มกัน
- segment (noun): a part of something - ส่วน, ตอน
- tier (noun): a row, layer or level of something - ระดับชั้น
- tighten (verb): to make something tighter, more fixed and secure or stricter - ทำให้แน่น, ทำให้เข้มงวดยิ่งขึ้น, ทำให้แน่นหรือตึงขึ้น, ผูกให้แน่น,
- transfer: moving someone or something from one place, vehicle, person or group to another - การย้าย
- vulnerable: easily damaged or harmed - ซึ่งถูกทำลายได้ง่าย