Low Carbon Rice Seminar Sparks Sustainable Agriculture Solutions

On October 6th, the Future of Good Life team hosted the Low Carbon Rice Seminar, a student-led event that united key figures from Thailand's agricultural sector to explore sustainable solutions for rice farming. The seminar brought together students, farmers, and industry experts to discuss practical ways to reduce rice agriculture's carbon footprint and ensure a more sustainable future for one of Thailand's essential industries.

Challenges: Rice Farming and Climate Change

The seminar aimed to address this pressing issue and focused on low-carbon practices that can help mitigate the effects of climate change. A major rice producer in the world, Thailand faces environmental challenges. Traditional rice farming methods contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, with water consumption and methane emissions being the main reasons.

Expert Insights: Solutions to Transform Agriculture

Peter Bracher, an expert in sustainable agriculture, and Suchanya Poothong, a leader in environmentally friendly agriculture, discussed the importance of immediate action in Thailand's rice industry.

Mr Peter Bracher introduced Alternative Wetting and Drying (AWD), a water management technique that reduces methane emissions while maintaining rice yields. While Ms Sunchanya Poothong emphasised the social and economic benefits of low-carbon rice, particularly for smallholder farmers, and encouraged students, farmers, and communities to adopt more environmentally friendly practices.

Students taking the lead to create awareness:

This seminar organised by students from Ruamrudee International School and Bangkok Patana School aimed to educate young leaders on sustainable rice production. The event highlighted the importance of young people in promoting sustainability. The founder of the "Future of Good Life" project, Marc Sithsakorn Jantrakul, emphasised the need to educate farmers and young people on sustainable rice production methods for a better future for agriculture and the environment in Thailand.

Interactive discussion: real-world impact

The seminar on low-carbon agriculture was successful, with participants discussing challenges and opportunities. Students and farmers shared their perspectives, leading to new ideas for implementing these practices on a larger scale. The seminar ended with a call to action, encouraging participants to apply their knowledge.

The success of the seminar was just the beginning. The Future of Good Life team plans to expand its reach and educate more schools and communities about low-carbon agriculture. They are also exploring partnerships with local governments and agricultural organisations to expand the use of sustainable practices.

Marc Sithsakorn Jantrakul says: "This seminar may be over, but our work is just beginning. Together we can make a difference in Thai agriculture and fight climate change, one paddy field at a time."