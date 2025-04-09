Teen Author Turns Rice into Climate Education 

"When you haven't read this book yet, rice is just rice... But what if ‘Rice Changes the World’?" Marc Sithsakorn’s debut storybook redefines rice not just as food, but as a catalyst for environmental change and the imagination of future generations.

Amid the atmosphere of the 53rd National Book Fair and the 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), one voice stood out — that of a 17-year-old who introduced a fresh perspective on rice through a bilingual children’s book.

Sithsakorn Jantrakul (Marc), a Grade 11 student at Ruamrudee International School (RIS) and founder of the “Future of Good Life” project, launched his debut bilingual book Rice Changes the World / Future of Good Life (Low Carbon Rice) at the Author’s Salon, Booth A02. On stage, he presented the idea of “low carbon rice” in a way that is both accessible and engaging for young readers.

“I want kids to read something fun and educational at the same time,” Marc explained. The book features characters such as Mr. Green and siblings Dao and Nirun, who explore eco-friendly rice farming methods that help protect the planet.

Written in both Thai and English, the story not only helps children build language skills but also connects them to real-world issues. The book introduces the Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) technique—an innovative method of rice farming that reduces water use and significantly cuts greenhouse gas emissions.

Marc’s inspiration came from his hands-on experience working with farmers. Using simple tools like PVC pipes, he measured water levels in rice fields to support the AWD technique, which can reduce water usage by up to 50% and methane emissions by up to 40%.

Beyond the storybook, Marc is committed to extending environmental education through interactive learning. He is planning workshops in real rice fields, educational games, and a Braille edition of the book in collaboration with the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand under the Royal Patronage of H.M. The Queen. Part of the book’s proceeds will go toward supporting farmers in remote areas across the country.

“Every child is like a seed of the future,” Marc said. “If we nurture them with knowledge and imagination, they will grow into individuals capable of caring for our world. You don’t have to buy my book or my rice—but if you choose to support products made with climate-friendly methods, that alone means you’ve already helped change the world.”