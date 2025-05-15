Thai Student Awarded Global Youth Action Fund 2025 for Transforming Hotel Waste into Humanitarian Aid

Bangkok, Thailand – Phoonseeraah “Ada” Tieanworn, a student at Choate Rosemary Hall, USA, has been named by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IB)—a nonprofit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and founded in 1968—as a recipient of the Global Youth Action Fund 2025. This highly competitive award includes $2,500 USD in funding to expand her initiative, Global Hospitality Aid (GHA), which pioneers upcycling of byproducts from Thailand’s hotel industry into survival kits for displaced individuals in conflict and disaster zones around the world.

Ada launched GHA in 2023 with the mission of repurposing defective hotel linens, used coffee grounds, and surplus toiletries into essential items such as soap, clothing, and sanitary kits, which are donated to refugees across Southeast Asia. The initiative currently partners with 11 leading hotels, including Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and Holiday Inn, and works closely with local Muslim communities to facilitate distribution. GHA also supports the efforts of UNHCR Southeast Asia, contributing to humanitarian aid missions that deliver relief and dignity to those who are forced to flee their homes.

“Hotels discard tons of usable material every year,” Ada said. “Meanwhile, there are millions of people living in crisis with nothing. GHA bridges these two worlds.”

The award is part of the International Baccalaureate Organization’s Festival of Hope initiative, which funds the world’s best youth-led projects that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ada’s GHA was selected from thousands of applications for its innovative approach to circular economy, humanitarian relief, and grassroots empowerment.

Looking ahead, Ada plans to scale the project to partner with 30 hotels and distribute over 10,000 units of upcycled materials to conflict areas around the world in 2025.

In addition to GHA, Ada leads three social enterprises that support its mission. One of them, Crafting Freedom, empowers migrant and vulnerable women through vocational training in crafting high-value products from upcycled local materials, especially ground mussel shells. The calcium carbonate in these shells provides a sustainable base for items like jewelry and home decoration goods. To enhance their usefulness and aid , Ada infused the products with mosquito-repellent and antibacterial properties derived for natural essential oils. These handcrafted items are then sold under the Ada brand through tourism networks and online platforms.

Crafting Freedom not only offers a path to independence and income but also protects at-risk women from exploitation, trafficking, and illegal work. In 2025, Crafting Freedom earned Gold Awards at two international competitions: the 6th International Exhibition Inventcor in Deva, Romania, and the 39th World Genius Convention & Education EXPO in Tokyo, Japan.

Ada’s other GHA-aligned ventures include Café Exfolia, which upcycles used coffee grounds into skincare products, and Safe Haven Bites, which produces allergen-free snacks by creating jobs and employing domestic abuse survivors and former sex-workers hoping to leave the sex trade.

“At its heart, GHA aims to restore dignity and independence for people cast aside by society, using materials the hospitality industry has cast aside,” Ada reflected.

With support from the Global Youth Action Fund, Ada plans to expand operations to increase community employment and engage more youth volunteers across Southeast Asia. Her initiatives welcome involvement in donation drives, production, packaging, and awareness efforts.

More than a sustainability project, Ada’s work is a call to reimagine and create new value for both hospitality byproducts and the people who are struggling both at home and overseas. As she continues to scale her impact, Ada is leading a new generation of changemakers setting a new standard for youth to give back creatively and sustainably.