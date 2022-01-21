Tourism groups want PCR price cut

People wait outside a swab station located inside Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Tourism operators want the government to reduce the cost of RT-PCR tests as all inbound travellers now must take two tests under the Test & Go scheme, starting from Feb 1.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reinstated Test & Go registration for every country from Feb 1.



All participants in the scheme must pre-book two RT-PCR tests and two hotel rooms for arrival and the fifth day, which differs from previous rules that required a test upon arrival and only one night in a hotel.



Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, said each RT-PCR test in Koh Samui costs 2,200 baht.



The price should be slashed to 1,500 baht because the added cost will affect travel sentiment, particularly among younger tourists with budget concerns, he said.



"When the viral situation is under control in 1-2 months, the government should relax the rule by requiring just one RT-PCR test and allowing an ATK for the second test," said Mr Ratchaporn.

The acting president of the Chon Buri Tourism Council said the government has to control the price of RT-PCR tests at 1,300 baht.



He said a RT-PCR test in Pattaya costs around 1,600 baht.



The president of the Thai Hotels Association said the government should cover the cost of the second test for Thai returnees or foreign workers to ease their burden as they have to pay for an extra hotel room plus an additional test on day five.