Police officer killed in 'promotion talks'
published : 7 Sep 2023 at 14:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
A manhunt has been launched for a gunman who allegedly killed a highway police officer and seriously injured another following a promotion discussion that occurred in Nakhon Pathom province late on Wednesday night.
Police had been deployed to various spots in Nakhon Pathom and nearby provinces to search for the suspected gunman.
Police have identified the suspect as Thananchai Manmak, 45, who is believed to be a henchman of Praween Chankhlai, alias Kamnan Nok, a tambon chief.
The incident took place at about 10pm in front of a house in tambon Takong of Nakhon Pathom.
According to a witness, Kamnan Nok invited a group of highway policemen to his house for a dinner meeting. Two of the officers in the group were Pol Maj Sivakorn Saibua, chief of highway police station 1 under the Highway Police Sub-division 2, and Pol Lt Col Wasin Panpee, deputy commander of the Highway Police Sub-division 2.
During the discussion, Kamnan Nok tried to persuade the officers to promote his nephew, a highway police officer who was under the supervision of Pol Maj Sivakorn. However, Pol Maj Sivakorn disagreed.
The tambon chief had a heated argument with the officers and eventually stormed off. Shortly afterward, a man approached their table, pulled out a gun and opened fire. The gunman was later identified as Mr Thananchai.
Pol Maj Sivakorn sustained seven gunshot wounds and later died. Pol Lt Col Wasin was shot in the left arm and was admitted to a hospital.
Police said the gunman committed the crime in full view of many people who had been invited to the dinner. There were altogether five dining tables, one of which was reserved for the group of highway police.
Vocabulary
- argument: a conversation or discussion in which two or more people disagree, often angrily - การโต้แย้ง, การแย้ง, การโต้เถียง
- chief: a person with a high rank or the highest rank in a company or an organisation - หัวหน้า, ผู้นำ
- deploy: (of police, soldiers, government officials or equipment) to put in place ready for action - ส่ง ประจำการ.
- henchman (noun): a faithful supporter of a powerful person, for example a political leader or criminal, who is prepared to use violence or become involved in illegal activities to help that person - ผู้ติดตาม สมุน, ลูกน้อง
- nephew: a son of your brother or sister, or a son of your husband’s or wife’s brother or sister - หลานชาย
- persuade: to make someone agree to do something by giving them reasons why they should - โน้มน้าวใจ เกลี้ยกล่อม
- promotion (noun): moving to a higher level; moving to a job at a higher level - การเลื่อนตำแหน่ง
- supervision: the process of making sure that something is being done properly - การควบคุมดูแล การตรวจตรา
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- witness: a person who sees something happen - ผู้ที่เห็นเหตุการณ์
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล