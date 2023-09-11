Fugitive Swede arrested on Samui

Martin: Was wanted on drug charges

A 60-year-old Swedish man wanted on drug charges in Bangkok has been arrested on Koh Samui after two years on the run.

Immigration police arrested Reino Pentti Olavi Martin in front of a house in tambon Bo Phut on Thursday afternoon.



Mr Martin was wanted for illegally possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell.



He was caught in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok in 2020 and released on bail. However, he jumped bail, prompting the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.



Records showed that Mr Martin's visa expired on Dec 22, 2021.



Officers began tracking Mr Martin's movements, which led to his arrest. When police caught him, they initially charged him with overstaying his visa.



He was sent to the Bo Phut police station to answer the visa charge before being handed over to the Bangkok South Criminal Court to deal with the drug offence.