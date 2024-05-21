Luxury yacht damaged by fire in Phuket

Smoke billows from the Obsession II in Chalong Bay, Phuket, on Monday afternoon. (Photo: RTN/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Marine officials are investigating the cause of a fire that extensively damaged a luxury yacht moored in Phuket's Chalong Bay on Monday afternoon.

The Royal Thai Navy was alerted about 3pm and sent two boats to the scene. They reported the 34.2-metre sailing yacht Obsession II was anchored, unattended and "continuously burning".



The fire burned for three and a half hours before firefighters were able to control the blaze. There were no crew members on board when the fire started.



Firefighters tried to use equipment on board the yacht but were forced to leave the vessel for their own safety.



The navy was called to help. Two other boats, including a speedboat, were also reported at the scene to help extinguish the blaze.



The full extent of the damage was still being assessed.