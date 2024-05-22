Rainy season has officially started
published : 22 May 2024 at 08:50
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The annual wet season is officially here, with heavy rain reported over at least 60% of the upper regions of the country.
The Meteorological Department on Tuesday announced the end of the summer season on May 20 and the start of the rainy season.
In upper Thailand, heavy rain has been reported over at least 60% of the region for three consecutive days, the department said.
The rainy season in upper Thailand was expected to end in mid-October, while heavy rain in the South, particularly on the east coast, would continue to pound the region until mid-January.
The department's forecast is for heavy rain in areas in the North, Northeast, Central Plains and East and on the south coast, from May 21-24.
Residents are warned to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain, runoff and possible flash floods during this period.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- announce: to tell people something officially, especially about a decision, plans, etc - ประกาศ, แจ้ง, แจ้งให้ทราบ
- consecutive: following one after another in order - ติดต่อกัน
- flash floods (noun): floods that happen suddenly without warning - น้ำที่เกิดท่วมในที่ต่ำโดยฉับพลันทันทีและไหลลดลงอย่างรวดเร็ว
- forecast: a statement about what will happen in the future based on information available now - การพยากรณ์, การคาดการณ์
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- officially: publicly and by somebody who is in a position of authority - อย่างเป็นทางการ
- pound: to hit something hard many times, especially in a way that makes a lot of noise - ตำ
- runoff: rainfall that cannot be taken in by the soil and which flows into rivers, lakes or the sea - น้ำหลาก, ปริมาณของเหลวที่ไหลออก
- season (noun): a period of time during the year - ฤดูกาล, ช่วงเวลา, ระยะเวลา