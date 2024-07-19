Runaway horses killed on highway
published : 19 Jul 2024 at 08:15
Two horses were found dead on Thursday morning after being struck by vehicles on a highway in Nakhon Pathom, just west of Bangkok.
They had broken out of their stall in a nearby café, leading to two more crashes.
A van and a car hit the horses on Borommaratchachonnani Road at 7.30am. The van was then rear-ended by two other cars. One of the cars hit the van after colliding with a horse.
The owner of the horses said the two animals aged 10 and 11 years had escaped from The Frog Prince Cafe, about 4km west of Phutthamonthon Park on the western outskirts of Bangkok.
They might have broken out because they were frightened by something, she said.
The incident resulted in heavy traffic during the morning rush hour.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- collide: (especially of moving objects) to hit something violently - ชน,กระแทก
- crash (noun): collision, accident - การชน
- escape (verb): to get away from a place; to leave a place where you are in danger - หนี
- frightened (adj): afraid; feeling fear - กลัว, ตกใจ, สะดุ้งตกใจกลัว
- highway: a main road for travelling long distances, especially one connecting and going through cities and towns - ทางหลวง, ทางสายใหญ่
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- outskirts: the areas at the edge of a city - ชานเมือง
- rear-ended: hit from behind -
- runaway (noun): a child or very young person who has left their home to live somewhere else, usually without their parents approval or permission; a person who has run away from something - คนหลบหนี
- stall: a section inside a farm building that is large enough for one animal to be kept in - คอก, คอกสัตว์