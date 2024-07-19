Anutin 'puzzled' by cannabis U-turn
published : 19 Jul 2024 at 10:52
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Mongkol Bangprapa and Apinya Wipatayotin
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said he had spoken to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin about the party's concerns over the Ministry of Public Health's plan to re-list cannabis as a narcotic.
Mr Anutin said he had told Mr Srettha the proposal lacks proof to justify the re-criminalisation of the plant.
He urged the prime minister to carry out more studies before relisting cannabis as a narcotic.
Mr Anutin said he was puzzled by the government's U-turn on the issue, noting the committee which is pushing for cannabis to be relisted as a narcotic is made up of the same people who wanted cannabis to be decriminalised two years ago.
He called on the committee members to explain to the Public Health Ministry why cannabis needs to be taken off the narcotics list.
The Bhumjaithai leader claimed Mr Srettha said he was open to further discussions on the matter and listening to Bhumjaithai's concerns about the cannabis relisting proposal.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- committee: a group of people who are chosen, usually by a larger group, to make decisions or to deal with a particular subject - คณะกรรมการ
- criminalise: to make some activity against the law; to make an activity criminal -
- decriminalise: make not criminal, so that people can do activity without breaking the law -
- justify: to show that there is good reason for something - แสดงเหตุผลที่ดีพอ
- lack (verb): to not have something - ขาด
- narcotic: an illegal drug such as heroin, cocaine or crystal methamphetamine - ยาเสพย์ติด
- proof: information, documents, etc. that show that something is true - การพิสูจน์
- proposal: a plan or suggestion for a group to consider - ข้อเสนอ
- puzzled: confused; unable to understand something or think clearly about it - สับสน
- U-turn (noun): a complete change in policy or behaviour, usually one that is embarrassing; a turn of 180° that a vehicle makes so that it can move forwards in the opposite direction - การเปลี่ยนโดยสิ้นเชิง, การเลี้ยวหรือทางเลี้ยวเป็นรูปตัว "U"
- urge: to advise someone very strongly about what action or attitude they should take - ผลักดัน, กระตุ้น