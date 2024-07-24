Thailand changes Olympic uniforms after criticism

One of the four new outfits to be used by Thai athletes in the Olympics opening ceremony. (Photo: National Olympic Committee of Thailand Facebook account)

The National Olympic Committee of Thailand will replace the controversial outfits worn by Thai athletes used for the 2024 Summer Olympics' opening ceremony.

The new uniforms, designed by Grand Sports and four other teams, will feature the Ban Chiang pattern for the ceremony in Paris next Friday, the NOCT announced on Facebook on Friday.

The change comes after public criticism of the original outfits.

Some critics noted similarities between the uniform and clothes worn by Tambon Administration Organisation officials for local government meetings.

However, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin defended the designers, saying critics should respect them.