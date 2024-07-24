Thailand changes Olympic uniforms after criticism
published : 19 Jul 2024 at 14:28
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The National Olympic Committee of Thailand will replace the controversial outfits worn by Thai athletes used for the 2024 Summer Olympics' opening ceremony.
The new uniforms, designed by Grand Sports and four other teams, will feature the Ban Chiang pattern for the ceremony in Paris next Friday, the NOCT announced on Facebook on Friday.
The change comes after public criticism of the original outfits.
Some critics noted similarities between the uniform and clothes worn by Tambon Administration Organisation officials for local government meetings.
However, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin defended the designers, saying critics should respect them.
Vocabulary
- announce: to tell people something officially, especially about a decision, plans, etc - ประกาศ, แจ้ง, แจ้งให้ทราบ
- ceremony (noun): a formal public event - งานพิธี
- controversial: causing disagreement or disapproval - ความไม่ลงรอยกัน
- critic: a person who expresses disapproval of somebody/something and talks about their bad qualities, especially publicly - ผู้วิจารณ์, ผู้จับผิด, ผู้วิเคราะห์
- criticism: comments that show that you think something is wrong or bad - การวิจารณ์
- defend: to say things to support someone or something - ปกป้อง
- respect: to accept the importance of someone's rights or customs - เคารพ
- Tambon Administration Organisation (noun): the local government unit in a subdistrict of a Thai province - องค์การบริหารส่วนตำบล
- uniform: the special set of clothes worn by all members of an organisation or a group at work, or by children at school - เครื่องแบบ