Man kills police officer then himself in Bangkok
published : 22 Jul 2024 at 07:47
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
A mentally ill man committed suicide after shooting dead a policeman who was trying to negotiate an end to a family hostage drama at a house in Bangkok, early Sunday morning.
Police rushed to a building in DK Rama 2 housing estate on Rama II Road at 9.45pm on Saturday after being told that a deranged gunman was holding family members hostage there.
Pol Lt Col Kittichon Janyarom and his team approached the building to open negotiations.
Kittichon was shot three times in his chest and hand, and was later pronounced dead. One other policeman was slightly injured.
After the shooting, police rescued family members from the house, including a 15-year-old daughter who had been hit in the face with a gun.
A rescue worker said that last month that colleagues had sent the man to a mental health facility at the request of local police, and the man had threatened to hurt rescue workers at that time.
It was reported that the man had not been treated and had not taken his medications for a year.
Overnight, police told neighbours to stay indoors for their own safety while they were trying to calm the gunman down.
Police officers used a loudspeaker to talk with the man and gunshots were heard at times from the inside.
The gunman, 49, was identified only as Boonma. He was found dead on a mezzanine.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- calm down: to become or make somebody become quiet and more relaxed after strong emotion or excitement - ทำให้สงบ, ทำให้นิ่งเฉย
- colleagues (noun): people who work in the same organisation, department or field as you do - เพื่อนร่วมงาน
- deranged: unable to behave and think normally, especially because of mental illness - ควบคุมตัวเองไม่ได้เพราะป่วยทางจิต
- hostage: a person who is the prisoner of someone who threatens to kill them if they do not get what they want - ตัวประกัน
- loudspeaker: a piece of electrical equipment that allows sounds or voices to be heard loudly at a distance - เครื่องกระจายเสียง, ลำโพง
- mentally ill: suffering from an illness that affects your mind - โรคทางจิตใจที่มีความผิดปรกติของความรู้สึก ความคิด อารมณ์ หรือพฤติกรรมอย่างแรงถึงขนาดคุมสติไม่อยู่
- mezzanine (noun): a floor that is built between two floors of a building and is smaller than the other floors - ระเบียงที่ยื่นออกมาระหว่างชั้นหนึ่งกับชั้นสองของตัวตึก
- negotiations: formal discussion in which people or groups try to reach an agreement - การเจรจาต่อรอง
- pronounced dead: officially confirmed to have died -
- rescue: to save a person or animal from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ช่วยชีวิต
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- slightly: small in size or amount - เล็กน้อย
- threaten (verb): to say or indicate that you might do something bad or harmful, especially in order to make someone do something - ขู่เข็ญ คุกคาม ทำให้กลัว
- treat: to provide medical care - รักษา