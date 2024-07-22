Drunk teacher accident injures 17 students

A damaged pickup truck driven by an intoxicated teacher is seen by the roadside in Prasat district of Surin province on Friday. (Screenshot)

A drunk teacher was involved in an accident in which a pickup truck overturned, causing injuries to 17 students in Surin.

The incident sparked anger on social media platforms. A student shared a photograph on social media showing the damaged pickup overturned by the roadside in Prasat district.

The photo caption said that a drunk schoolteacher was attempting to drive several students home from a temple. However, the teacher lost control on a turn, causing the vehicle to flip.

The injured passengers were taken to Prasat Hospital, two with severe injuries, three with minor injuries and 10 in stable condition.

The original poster added that the teacher remained inside the damaged vehicle after the incident, not helping the injured students.

“Other teachers had also told me to remove the post,” the poster wrote, fearing the incident might damage the school’s image.