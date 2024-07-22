Drunk teacher accident injures 17 students
published : 22 Jul 2024 at 08:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A drunk teacher was involved in an accident in which a pickup truck overturned, causing injuries to 17 students in Surin.
The incident sparked anger on social media platforms. A student shared a photograph on social media showing the damaged pickup overturned by the roadside in Prasat district.
The photo caption said that a drunk schoolteacher was attempting to drive several students home from a temple. However, the teacher lost control on a turn, causing the vehicle to flip.
The injured passengers were taken to Prasat Hospital, two with severe injuries, three with minor injuries and 10 in stable condition.
The original poster added that the teacher remained inside the damaged vehicle after the incident, not helping the injured students.
“Other teachers had also told me to remove the post,” the poster wrote, fearing the incident might damage the school’s image.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- caption: a short piece of text under a picture in a book, magazine or newspaper which describes the picture or explains what the people in it are doing or saying - คำบรรยายใต้ภาพ
- damaged (adj): having received physical harm makes something less attractive, useful or valuable - ได้รับความเสียหาย
- drunk: having had too much alcohol to drink, i.e., drunk or intoxicated - มึนเมา
- flip: to turn over into a different position with a sudden quick movement - สะบัด,พลิก
- image: an opinion that people have about someone or something - ภาพลักษณ์
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- injure: to hurt or cause to suffer from physical harm - บาดเจ็บ,
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- overturn: to turn upside down or on the side - พลิกคว่ำ, คว่ำลง
- platform (noun): the type of computer system or the software that is used; a technology -
- poster: someone who sends (posts) information to a website -
- severe: very serious and worrying - ที่รุนแรง ที่น่าเป็นห่วง
- spark: to make something happen - ก่อให้เกิด
- stable: with a healthy mental and emotional state - มีสุขภาพจิตดี
- Keywords
- accident
- surin
- drunk driving
- teacher