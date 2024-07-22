Move Forward working on porn legalisation
published : 22 Jul 2024 at 12:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Onnucha Hutasingh
The Move Forward Party (MFP) is pushing a proposal to legalise the adult entertainment industry and its related products, including pornographic materials and sex toys.
According to the MFP, who submitted the proposal to the parliament last week, the bill will be discussed in the Lower House in "about a week or two".
All types of adult materials -- including pornographic images and sex toys -- are currently banned.
If the amendment is passed, only certain kinds of pornographic materials will be banned, for example, those showing sexual violence, rape and sex with minors.
The amendment will also stop people under the age of 20 from making adult content.
The amendment will also seek to ease the rules surrounding the sales of sex toys.
The MFP said their plan is to bring the adult content industry out in the open so it could be discussed and legally regulated.
Legalising the industry could benefit the economy through taxes and help ensure the safety of people working in the industry, the party said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- amendment: a small change that is made to a law -
- bill: a proposal for a law - ร่างกฎหมาย
- legalise: to make something be according to the law - ทำให้มีอำนาจตามกฎหมาย ทำให้ถูกต้องตามกฎหมาย
- Lower House: House of Representatives - สภาผู้แทนราษฎร
- minor: someone who has not reached the age where they are legally an adult - เยาวชน
- parliament: the group of people who are elected to make and change the laws of a country; the building where members of parliament meet. - รัฐสภา
- party: an organized group of people who have similar ideas about the way in which a country should be governed, and who work together to try to persuade people to vote for them in elections - พรรค การเมือง
- pornographic: describing or showing naked people and sexual acts in order to make people feel sexually excited, especially in a way that many other people find offensive - ลามก
- proposal: a plan or suggestion for a group to consider - ข้อเสนอ
- rape: the crime of forcefully having sex with someone against their wish - การข่มขืน
- regulate: to control - ควบคุม
- Keywords
- adult industry
- sex toys
- pornography
- porn