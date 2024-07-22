Move Forward working on porn legalisation

The Customs Department displays confiscated goods including sex toys at a press briefing in Bangkok in 2015. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) is pushing a proposal to legalise the adult entertainment industry and its related products, including pornographic materials and sex toys.

According to the MFP, who submitted the proposal to the parliament last week, the bill will be discussed in the Lower House in "about a week or two".

All types of adult materials -- including pornographic images and sex toys -- are currently banned.

If the amendment is passed, only certain kinds of pornographic materials will be banned, for example, those showing sexual violence, rape and sex with minors.

The amendment will also stop people under the age of 20 from making adult content.

The amendment will also seek to ease the rules surrounding the sales of sex toys.

The MFP said their plan is to bring the adult content industry out in the open so it could be discussed and legally regulated.

Legalising the industry could benefit the economy through taxes and help ensure the safety of people working in the industry, the party said.