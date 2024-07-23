Giant Chinese passport ad removed
A controversial Chinese-language billboard advertising passport and citizenship application services was removed on Monday.
The giant Chinese advert raised concerns over the entry of undesirable visitors who avoid proper checks and are involved in criminal activity.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered police to investigate the advertisement and possible illicit business activity in Huai Khwang, an area with a lot of Chinese investment.
This followed a social media post about a Chinese-language billboard in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok.
The Chinese-language advertisement offered quick passport and citizenship services. It claimed to arrange new citizenship in just 30 days.
The billboard showed pictures of Indonesian, Cambodian, Turkish and Vanuatuan passports.
Officials suspect the advertised service is linked to passport forgery or other fraud.
The advertisement was removed about 10am on Monday.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- advert: advertisement; a short piece of video or words with pictures that makes people interesting in buying some product - การโฆษณา
- billboard: a large board on the outside of a building or at the side of the road, used for putting advertisements on - ป้ายหรือกระดานใช้สำหรับโฆษณา
- citizenship: the legal right to be a citizen of a particular country - สิทธิความเป็นพลเมือง
- forgery: the crime of making illegal copies of something valuable, especially in order to earn money - การปลอมแปลงเอกสาร
- fraud: something (or someone) that deceives people by not being what it seems to be; bogus - ไม่แท้ การโกง การหลอกลวง
- illicit: against the law - ผิดกฎหมาย
- investment (noun): the act of investing money in something - การลงทุน
- remove (verb): to take something away - เอาออก
- Keywords
- Chinese
- billboard
- Huai Khwang
- passport
- citizenship