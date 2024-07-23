Hong Kong policeman dies after falling off Pattaya songthaew

A bird's-eye view of Pattaya, Chon Buri province. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)

A Hong Kong police sergeant died after falling from a songthaew open-air truck in South Pattaya on Monday morning.

According to footage obtained by local media, the man was seen tumbling from the back of the taxi van onto the road at 8.36am.

The man, said to be aged 48 and from Hong Kong, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

It was reported that witnesses had shouted at the songthaew to stop after the incident, but the driver drove away.

The driver was said to have surrendered to police later in the day, claiming he was unaware that someone had fallen from the vehicle.

The source said the sergeant was on holiday with his family and was due to return to the city on Tuesday.