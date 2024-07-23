Hong Kong policeman dies after falling off Pattaya songthaew
published : 23 Jul 2024 at 10:52
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: South China Morning Post
A Hong Kong police sergeant died after falling from a songthaew open-air truck in South Pattaya on Monday morning.
According to footage obtained by local media, the man was seen tumbling from the back of the taxi van onto the road at 8.36am.
The man, said to be aged 48 and from Hong Kong, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.
It was reported that witnesses had shouted at the songthaew to stop after the incident, but the driver drove away.
The driver was said to have surrendered to police later in the day, claiming he was unaware that someone had fallen from the vehicle.
The source said the sergeant was on holiday with his family and was due to return to the city on Tuesday.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- footage: film of a particular subject or event - ฟิลม์หรือคลิปภาพยนตร์
- injury (noun): physical damage done to a person or a part of their body - อาการบาดเจ็บ
- sergeant: a police officer of middle rank, below that of inspector - จ่า, นายสิบ
- surrender: to give yourself up - ยอมจำนน
- tumble: to fall down - ล้ม,ล้มลง,ตกลง,หกคะเมน
- unaware: not understanding or realising something - ซึ่งไม่รู้ตัวมาก่อน
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ
- witness: a person who sees something happen - ผู้ที่เห็นเหตุการณ์
- Keywords
- Hong Kong
- police
- pattaya
- accidents
- road safety