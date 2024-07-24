Samui speedboat crash kills 1
published : 24 Jul 2024 at 07:28
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
Two speedboats collided on Monday night near Koh Samui island, killing one person and injuring two others.
They crashed about one nautical mile off Bo Phut in Koh Samui district. It was reported to local police about 8.30pm.
The Chor Chokchanita 22, a speedboat operated by Funnyday Co, and the Bangkok Samui 2, owned by Bangkok Samui Hospital, were travelling in opposite directions, police said.
Two hospital employees aboard the Bangkok Samui 2 were injured. The driver of the Chor Chokchanita 22 was also hurt.
The three injured people were taken to Bangkok Samui Hospital, where one of the hospital employees, Kriengkai Somboonying, later died.
Police said the collision occurred when the Chor Chokchanita 22 was returning to Koh Samui after taking tourists to Had Rin beach on Koh Phangan for the full-moon party. The hospital speedboat was heading towards its base on Koh Phangan after delivering a patient to Bangkok Samui Hospital.
The Chor Chokchanita 22 carried four crew and the Bangkok Samui 2 had five people on board at the time.
Police were still investigating the cause of the accident.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- collision: an accident in which a vehicle or person that is moving crashes into something - การชนประสานงา
- crew (noun): a group of people who work together to do a job - กลุ่มคนที่ทำงานร่วมกัน
- employee: someone who is paid regularly to work for a person or an organisation - ลูกจ้าง
- hurt (adj): experiencing physical pain because of an injury - เจ็บปวด
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- nautical mile: a unit of distance used at sea which is equal to 1852 metres -
- opposite: across from or facing someone or something - ที่อยู่ตรงกันข้าม
- patient: someone who is receiving medical treatment - คนป่วย, คนไข้