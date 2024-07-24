Samui speedboat crash kills 1

The damaged Bangkok Samui 2 after the collision with a speedboat returning from Rin beach on Koh Phangan, off Koh Samui in Surat Thani on Monday night. (Photo: Wat Plai Laem Koh Samui Rescue unit)

Two speedboats collided on Monday night near Koh Samui island, killing one person and injuring two others.

They crashed about one nautical mile off Bo Phut in Koh Samui district. It was reported to local police about 8.30pm.

The Chor Chokchanita 22, a speedboat operated by Funnyday Co, and the Bangkok Samui 2, owned by Bangkok Samui Hospital, were travelling in opposite directions, police said.

Two hospital employees aboard the Bangkok Samui 2 were injured. The driver of the Chor Chokchanita 22 was also hurt.

The three injured people were taken to Bangkok Samui Hospital, where one of the hospital employees, Kriengkai Somboonying, later died.

Police said the collision occurred when the Chor Chokchanita 22 was returning to Koh Samui after taking tourists to Had Rin beach on Koh Phangan for the full-moon party. The hospital speedboat was heading towards its base on Koh Phangan after delivering a patient to Bangkok Samui Hospital.

The Chor Chokchanita 22 carried four crew and the Bangkok Samui 2 had five people on board at the time.

Police were still investigating the cause of the accident.