'No wooden bulletproof vests' say police
published : 24 Jul 2024 at 09:26
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The Royal Thai Police’s (RTP) Ordnance Division has denied it has distributed substandard bulletproof vests after a picture of body armour layered with plywood was shared online.
The division’s commander said on Monday that the RTP has never procured body armour or armour plates that use wood as a material.
However, any officers who had been injured while wearing the vests or had concerns about the quality of their vests could send them to the division for inspection, he said.
Last week, an anonymous netizen posted a picture of a plywood-layered bulletproof vest bearing the RTP’s logo on his Facebook page. The netizen said that procuring such a vest was evidence of corruption among senior officers, as plywood could not protect users.
The netizen, who was a police sergeant, later posted on Facebook that others had sent the picture, and its source was unknown.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- anonymous: not named - ไม่ระบุชื่อ
- armour: special clothing that soldiers wear to protect their bodies while fighting - เสื้อเกราะ,เกราะป้องกัน
- bulletproof (adj): strong enough to not allow bullets to go through - กันกระสุน,ลูกกระสุนยิงไม่เข้า
- commander: a police offer of high rank - ผู้บังคับบัญชา
- corruption (n): dishonest or illegal behaviour, especially of people in authority -
- inspection: an official process of checking that things are in the correct condition or that people are doing what they should - การตรวจสอบตรวจตรา
- logo: a printed design or symbol that a company or an organization uses as its special sign - โลโก้, เครื่องหมาย
- material: a substance that things can be made from - วัตถุ
- netizen: a person who uses the Internet a lot - พลเมืองเครือข่ายคอมพิวเตอร์
- plywood (noun): board made by sticking thin layers of wood on top of each other - ไม้อัด
- procure: to buy supplies or equipment for a government department or company - จัดซื้อวัสดุ เครื่องมือสำหรับบริษัท หรือหน่วยงานของรัฐ
- sergeant: a police officer of middle rank, below that of inspector - จ่า, นายสิบ
- vest: a sleeve-less covering for the top part of your body -
