'No wooden bulletproof vests' say police

The Royal Thai Police’s (RTP) Ordnance Division has denied it has distributed substandard bulletproof vests after a picture of body armour layered with plywood was shared online.

The division’s commander said on Monday that the RTP has never procured body armour or armour plates that use wood as a material.

However, any officers who had been injured while wearing the vests or had concerns about the quality of their vests could send them to the division for inspection, he said.

Last week, an anonymous netizen posted a picture of a plywood-layered bulletproof vest bearing the RTP’s logo on his Facebook page. The netizen said that procuring such a vest was evidence of corruption among senior officers, as plywood could not protect users.

The netizen, who was a police sergeant, later posted on Facebook that others had sent the picture, and its source was unknown.