Singing cop accused of extortion
published : 25 Jul 2024 at 08:37
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Two policemen, one a talented singer, and three civilians are accused of the extortion of 700,000 baht from two illegal Chinese nationals on a motorway to Pattaya.
The two policemen have been arrested and denied all charges.
One of the policemen, Pol Sub-Lt Praderm Sarai, 54, is known as a talented singer with a video of him singing “ตำรวจจะมา (Police will come)’’ available on YouTube.
On July 10 a group of men claiming to be policemen forced a van with two Chinese nationals to stop for a search on a motorway heading to Pattaya, in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.
They allegedly kidnapped the Chinese men, taking them to a house and demanding they pay 700,000 baht for their freedom.
Police later found the two Chinese nationals at a condominium in Jomtien area of Pattaya.
During questioning it emerged that the two men had fled China to evade arrest warrants for gambling offences. They had gone to Laos in December and later illegally crossed the Mekong River into Chiang Rai. They then travelled by van to Pattaya.
The vehicle was stopped by the alleged extortionists shortly before reaching the resort city.
They were later taken to Nong Prue police station to give their side of the story.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- accuse: to say that someone has done something wrong or committed a crime - กล่าวหา
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- civilian: of someone who does not belong to the armed forces or the police - พลเรือน
- denied (verb): said that something is not true or did not happen - ปฏิเสธ
- evade: to avoid or escape from someone or something - หลีกเลี่ยง
- extortion: the crime of trying to obtain something by force or threat - การขู่กรรโชก รีดไถ
- extortionist: a person who commits the crime of extortion - ผู้ร้ายคดีขู่กรรโชก โจรรีดไถ
- force (verb): to make someone do something that they don't want to do - บังคับ
- gambling: the activity of betting money, for example in a game or on a horse race - การพนัน
- kidnap: to illegally take someone away and make them a prisoner - ลักพาตัว
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- talented: having a natural ability to be good at something, especially without being taught - ซึ่งมีพรสวรรค์