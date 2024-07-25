Singing cop accused of extortion

One of the accused officers, Pol Sub-Lt Praderm Sarai, 54, then with the rank of police sergeant major, sings "ตำรวจจะมา (Police will come)". (Policetv UCI MEDIA)

Two policemen, one a talented singer, and three civilians are accused of the extortion of 700,000 baht from two illegal Chinese nationals on a motorway to Pattaya.

The two policemen have been arrested and denied all charges.

One of the policemen, Pol Sub-Lt Praderm Sarai, 54, is known as a talented singer with a video of him singing “ตำรวจจะมา (Police will come)’’ available on YouTube.

On July 10 a group of men claiming to be policemen forced a van with two Chinese nationals to stop for a search on a motorway heading to Pattaya, in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

They allegedly kidnapped the Chinese men, taking them to a house and demanding they pay 700,000 baht for their freedom.

Police later found the two Chinese nationals at a condominium in Jomtien area of Pattaya.

During questioning it emerged that the two men had fled China to evade arrest warrants for gambling offences. They had gone to Laos in December and later illegally crossed the Mekong River into Chiang Rai. They then travelled by van to Pattaya.

The vehicle was stopped by the alleged extortionists shortly before reaching the resort city.

They were later taken to Nong Prue police station to give their side of the story.