Khon Kaen man killed by dogs
published : 26 Jul 2024 at 08:13
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chakkrapan Natanri
A 70-year-old man died after being attacked by three American bully dogs in front of a house in Khon Kaen province.
Lek Seepak was mauled by the three dogs owned by a couple living in the same village on Wednesday night. He died shortly afterwards.
The three American bully dogs are owned by Sakon Krongyut, 49, and his wife Saowanee, 46, who live in the same village.
A local official told them to put up warning signs in front of the house to make other people aware that there were dangerous dogs inside.
Ms Saowanee said she had raised three American bully dogs, two aged 3 and the other one aged 1 year old.
She said the attack happened while she was going out to a local shop. Before leaving the house, she closed the gate, but did not lock it.
On returning to the house, she saw the victim being attacked by her dogs. He was bitten in the head and face.
She immediately put the dogs into their cages and alerted a medic team to help the man.
The woman said her dogs had never attacked people before. She said she will talk with the family of the deceased about funeral expenses and compensation.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- bitten: (bite, bit, bitten) to use your teeth to cut into or through something - กัด
- bully (noun): a person who uses their strength or power to frighten or hurt weaker people - คนพาล,นักเลง,อันธพาล
- cage (noun): a container made of wire or metal bars and usually used for keeping birds or animals in - กรง
- compensation: money that someone receives because something bad has happened to them - เงินชดเชย
- deceased: dead - ซึ่งตายแล้ว
- expenses: money spent in doing a particular job, or for a particular purpose - ค่าใช้จ่าย
- funeral: a ceremony that takes place after someone dies - งานศพ
- maul: (normally of a animal with sharp teeth and claws) to cause serious injury to someone - กัดฉีก, ทำให้บาดเจ็บ, ทำลาย
- medic (noun): a doctor or medical student; a person in an emergency situation who gives people medical treatment - แพทย์,นักศึกษาแพทย์,เจ้าหน้าที่แพทย์
- sign: signboard; a piece of wood that has some information on it, such as a name, and is displayed outside a shop/store, hotel, etc. - แผ่นป้ายติดประกาศ, ป้ายโฆษณา
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย
- Keywords
- American bully dogs
- dog attack
- Khon Kaen
- dog bite