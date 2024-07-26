Khon Kaen man killed by dogs

Three American bully dogs, aged from 1 to 3 years, are seen in their cages at a house in Khon Kaen. The animals attacked a 70-year-old man, who sustained serious bite injuries and died shortly afterward on Wednesday night. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

A 70-year-old man died after being attacked by three American bully dogs in front of a house in Khon Kaen province.

Lek Seepak was mauled by the three dogs owned by a couple living in the same village on Wednesday night. He died shortly afterwards.

The three American bully dogs are owned by Sakon Krongyut, 49, and his wife Saowanee, 46, who live in the same village.

A local official told them to put up warning signs in front of the house to make other people aware that there were dangerous dogs inside.

Ms Saowanee said she had raised three American bully dogs, two aged 3 and the other one aged 1 year old.

She said the attack happened while she was going out to a local shop. Before leaving the house, she closed the gate, but did not lock it.

On returning to the house, she saw the victim being attacked by her dogs. He was bitten in the head and face.

She immediately put the dogs into their cages and alerted a medic team to help the man.

The woman said her dogs had never attacked people before. She said she will talk with the family of the deceased about funeral expenses and compensation.