New terminal lounges at Suvarnabhumi quiet

Travellers walked to the immigration section after their flight from Narita airport in Tokyo arrived at Satellite 1 terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sept 28, 2023. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Airport lounges at the new satellite terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport remain quiet due to lack of international flights despite having been open for almost a year, an operator said.

Miracle Group, an operator of airport lounges and hotels, said large international carriers have not operated from SAT-1 terminal as anticipated, leaving mostly low-cost airlines which operate nighttime flights.

The new terminal has been open since September last year, raising the annual passenger capacity to 60 million from 45 million, according to Airports of Thailand (AOT).

Miracle Group invested over 150 million baht in the facility, which covers 3,000 square metres, opening first class and business class lounges, along with a plan to launch a hotel at the same time.

As the lounges target passengers departing or transiting international flights, both lounges have recorded as few as three to five visitors on some days, while the terminal was also quiet during the day, Miracle Group said.

The company said the airport should urgently accommodate flights from large carriers, such as those in the Middle East, to operate at SAT-1.