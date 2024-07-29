Tourists rescued from Khao Yai run-off
published : 29 Jul 2024 at 08:23
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Ten tourists were rescued from run-off at Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri province on Sunday, while Trat was facing its worst flooding in three decades.
The ten tourists were rescued when run-off trapped them by a stream at Sao Noi waterfall.
Rescue workers used a big rope for the tourists to hold while crossing the strong stream that had turned brown, signalling the possibility of dangerous run-off.
At about 11.30am on Sunday the waterfall turned brown and flowed too strongly for the tourists to cross back safely by themselves, rescue workers said.
In Trat, rising floodwater isolated nine villages after heavy rains.
Flood levels ranged from 120 to 150 centimetres and villagers had to commute by boat.
Local roads were impassable for cars. It was the worst flooding in the area in about three decades.
Vocabulary
- commute: to regularly travel between work and home - เดินทางระหว่างบ้านและที่ทำงาน
- decades: periods of ten years - เป็นสิบๆปี
- flow: (of a liquid) to move continuously in one direction - ไหล
- impassable: of a road or path that cannot be travelled on because it is blocked or because of bad weather conditions - ซึ่งผ่านไปไม่ได้
- isolate: to separate from other people - แยกจากกัน
- possibility: the fact that something might exist or happen, but is not certain to - สิ่งที่เป็นไปได้
- rescue: to save a person or animal from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ช่วยชีวิต
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- rope (noun): very strong thick string made by twisting thinner strings, wires, etc. together - เชือก
- run-off: rain, water or other liquid that runs off land into streams and rivers - น้ำหลาก
- stream: a small narrow river - ลำธาร
