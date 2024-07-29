Tourists rescued from Khao Yai run-off

Tourists wade through floodwater after being rescued from a rising stream in Khao Yai National Park in Thailand's Prachin Buri province on Sunday. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

Ten tourists were rescued from run-off at Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri province on Sunday, while Trat was facing its worst flooding in three decades.

The ten tourists were rescued when run-off trapped them by a stream at Sao Noi waterfall.

Rescue workers used a big rope for the tourists to hold while crossing the strong stream that had turned brown, signalling the possibility of dangerous run-off.

At about 11.30am on Sunday the waterfall turned brown and flowed too strongly for the tourists to cross back safely by themselves, rescue workers said.

In Trat, rising floodwater isolated nine villages after heavy rains.

Flood levels ranged from 120 to 150 centimetres and villagers had to commute by boat.

Local roads were impassable for cars. It was the worst flooding in the area in about three decades.