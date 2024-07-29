Steel plate smashes windscreen, cuts driver’s neck

The windscreen of a car was ruptured by a steel plate on a Bangkok-bound expressway in Samut Prakan on Sunday. (Photos: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

A woman driver was injured when a big steel plate flew through her windscreen and cut her neck and cheek on an elevated expressway.

The incident happened on the Bang Na-Bang Pakong expressway in Bangphli district at about 6pm on Sunday.

Police and rescue workers found Pranee Rungsuksai with her cheek and neck bleeding and her car parked under the elevated expressway.

Rescue workers gave first aid to the 52-year-old woman, who was sent to a local hospital.

Police found a hole in the driver’s side of the windscreen of her car. Inside the car was a steel plate about 13 centimetres wide and long, and 2.5cm thick.

Ms Pranee said she was driving on the expressway in the middle lane with two pickup trucks in front and on the right of her car.

Suddenly the steel plate shot through the right part of her windscreen and cut her neck and right cheek.

She tried to calm herself and exited the expressway. She parked the car and waited for help.