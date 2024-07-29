Steel plate smashes windscreen, cuts driver’s neck
published : 29 Jul 2024 at 11:52
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
A woman driver was injured when a big steel plate flew through her windscreen and cut her neck and cheek on an elevated expressway.
The incident happened on the Bang Na-Bang Pakong expressway in Bangphli district at about 6pm on Sunday.
Police and rescue workers found Pranee Rungsuksai with her cheek and neck bleeding and her car parked under the elevated expressway.
Rescue workers gave first aid to the 52-year-old woman, who was sent to a local hospital.
Police found a hole in the driver’s side of the windscreen of her car. Inside the car was a steel plate about 13 centimetres wide and long, and 2.5cm thick.
Ms Pranee said she was driving on the expressway in the middle lane with two pickup trucks in front and on the right of her car.
Suddenly the steel plate shot through the right part of her windscreen and cut her neck and right cheek.
She tried to calm herself and exited the expressway. She parked the car and waited for help.
Vocabulary
- calm: peaceful and quiet; without anxiety - ใจเย็น,ไม่ตื่นเต้น, สงบ
- cheek: on of the soft parts of your face below your eye and between your mouth and ear - แก้ม
- elevated: raised above the ground, or higher than the surrounding area - ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับที่สูงกว่าสิ่งอื่น
- first aid: simple medical treatment that is given to somebody before a doctor comes or before the person can be taken to a hospital - การปฐมพยาบาล
- lane: one of the parts that a wide road or motorway is divided into, marked by painted lines and intended for one line of traffic - ช่องทางเดินรถ
- neck: the part of the body between the head and the shoulders - ลำคอ (อวัยวะ), คอ
- plate: a flat piece of metal with some information, design, etc. on it - แผ่นโลหะ
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- steel (noun): a strong hard metal that is made of a mixture of iron and carbon - เหล็ก
- windscreen: a windshield; the large glass window at the front of a vehicle - กระจกหน้ารถ