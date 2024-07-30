Japan cracks down on electric suitcase riders
published : 30 Jul 2024 at 08:41
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Kyodo News
The growing popularity of rideable suitcases with electric motors designed to get people quickly around airports and train stations has alarmed Japanese authorities following a rise in incidents of foreign visitors using them illegally on public roads.
Japan currently classifies electric suitcases as motorised vehicles that can be ridden on roads only with the required safety equipment and a driver's license.
Two major Japanese airports have already asked travellers not to ride them within their facilities while police are asking retailers to warn customers of the strict laws concerning their use.
A Chinese woman became the first person caught in Japan in June for unlicensed driving after she was spotted riding a three-wheeled electric suitcase on a pavement in Osaka.
In early July, a boy from Indonesia on an electric suitcase was seen riding through a crowd of pedestrians on a street of Osaka's Dotonbori district, one of the busiest shopping areas in Japan. His family did not know that riding suitcases on roads is illegal in Japan.
An electric suitcase has a built-in battery and an electric motor and can travel at around 10 kilometres per hour. Those sold in Japan are around 24,000 baht.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- classify: to divide things into groups according to their type - จัดประเภท
- crack down on: to start dealing with someone or something much more strictly - จัดการ, ลงมือปราบปราม
- facility (noun): a building, equipment, etc., used for a particular purpose - โรงงาน, สถานบริการ, สิ่งก่อสร้าง, สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก
- license: an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ใบอนุญาต
- motorised (adj): having a motor - ซึ่งมีเครื่องยนต์
- pavement: a path with a hard surface beside a road. The American word is sidewalk - ทางเดิน, ฟุตบาท
- pedestrians: people who are walking, especially in an area where vehicles go - คนเดินถนน, คนเดินเท้า
- retailer: a person or company that sells goods directly to the public for their own use - ผู้ขายปลีก
- strict: demanding that rules are obeyed; very careful and exact - เข้มงวด
- suitcase (noun): a case with flat sides and a handle, used for carrying clothes, etc. when you are travelling - กระเป๋าเดินทาง
- unlicensed: not having a license or the correct papers to do something - ไม่ได้ตีทะเบียน, นอกกฎหมาย
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ
- Keywords
- japan
- tourism
- electric suitcase