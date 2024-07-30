Missing Chinese swimmer's body found
published : 30 Jul 2024 at 13:09
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
The body of a Chinese tourist missing since going swimming at Karon beach on Thursday night was found on rocks near Freedom beach in Phuket on Monday.
A fisherman discovered the body and informed police about 9.30am.
Rescue workers said Qin Yuan's body was lying on the rocks, and was taken to a hospital for post-mortem examination.
Qin, 27, was last seen about 7.30pm on Thursday.
Karon's mayor said a Chinese couple had rented a surfboard on Thursday evening and returned it about 6.30pm.
The couple again went swimming at Karon beach about 7.30pm. By then it was dark and all the lifeguards had left the beach.
Rescuers began a search after being alerted that the woman was looking for her missing husband.
The municipality had earlier put up no-swimming signs in four languages - Chinese, English, Russian and Thai - and placed red flags along high-risk parts of the beach. Many people ignored the warnings.
Nine people, five of them foreigners, have drowned this year in Phuket.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- alert: to tell someone in about a danger or problem so that they can take action to deal with it - เตือนภัย
- drown: to sink under water and die - จมน้ำ
- flag (noun): a piece of cloth with a special coloured design on it that may be the symbol of a particular country or organization, or may have a particular meaning. A flag can be attached to a pole or held in the hand - ธง
- ignore: to intentionally not listen or give attention to - ทำเพิกเฉย
- lifeguard (noun): a person who is employed at a beach or a swimming pool to rescue people who are in danger in the water - ผู้ดูแลความปลอดภัยในการทำกิจกรรมนันทนาการทางน้ำ และช่วบชีวิตคนตกน้ำ
- mayor: the most important elected official in a town or city - นายกเทศมนตรี
- municipality: a town, city or district with its own local government - เทศบาล
- rent: to pay money for the use of something for a period of time - เช่า
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต