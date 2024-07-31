Homeless people take over busy bus shelter

Homeless people asleep at the bus stop in front of The Mall Lifestore in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on the night of July 28. (Screenshot from a TikTok account Jeeraporn.ning)

Officials will step up inspections of Bangkok bus stops after five homeless people were found sleeping in the passenger shelter at a stop outside a busy city mall on Monday night.

Police and staff from the Human Security Emergency Management Centre (HuSEC) were sent on Monday night to investigate a report that homeless people had taken over a bus stop outside The Mall Lifestore in Bang Kapi district.

They found five people asleep on the seats — day labourers who could not afford accommodation, former convicts and old people living without support from their families.

They were offered assistance and support by HuSEC, but preferred to stay outside the welfare system, the Social Development and Human Security Minister said.

They were made to leave the bus shelter, which is for the use of passengers, but could not be forced to enter the welfare system.

A bus commuter had earlier posted a video on TikTok on Sunday night showing homeless people sleeping in the bus shelter outside the mall about 11pm. The post attracted a lot of opinions and concern.