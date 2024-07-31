Pattaya gets ready for new monorail line
published : 31 Jul 2024 at 10:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Pattaya City is looking forward to welcoming a new monorail line which aims to improve the city's public transport system and contribute to its economic development.
Called the Red Line, the new monorail system will have ten stations and stretch 17.37 kilometres.
Tuesday's meeting on the project was conducted by a group of companies hired to design the new electric rail project and conduct an environmental impact assessment on it.
A large number of local business owners also attended to offer feedback.
Pattaya's Red Line monorail route will start at Thappraya Intersection, continue onto Thap Phraya Road and then Jomtien Second Road until meeting Jomtien Intersection, turn left onto Chaiyaphruek 1 Road, then enter Chaiyaphruek 2 Road and continue until reaching the Eastern National Sports Training Centre.
The monorail style was chosen for this project because it will likely take up the least traffic space on these roads and is most suitable for the city's tourism, said the report.
Each station on the line is designed to be about 1km from the next, said the study.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- conduct: to carry out — - ดำเนิน
- environmental impact assessment: an evaluation/research project into the possible positive or negative effects that a proposed project may have on the environment - การประเมินผลกระทบสิ่งแวดล้อม
- feedback: advice, criticism or information about how good or useful something or somebody's work is - ผลสะท้อนกลับ,การตอบกลับ
- monorail (noun): a railway/railroad system in which trains travel along a track consisting of a single rail, usually one placed high above the ground - รางรถไฟรางเดียว
- project: a planned piece of work that is designed to find information about something, to produce something new, or to improve something - โครงการ
- rail line: a track with rails on which trains run; a system of tracks, together with the trains that run on them - เส้นทางของรถไฟ, ระบบทางรถไฟ, รางรถไฟ
- route: the roads used to go from one place to another - เส้นทาง