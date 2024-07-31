Pattaya gets ready for new monorail line

Pattaya City is looking forward to welcoming a new monorail line which aims to improve the city's public transport system and contribute to its economic development.

Called the Red Line, the new monorail system will have ten stations and stretch 17.37 kilometres.

Tuesday's meeting on the project was conducted by a group of companies hired to design the new electric rail project and conduct an environmental impact assessment on it.

A large number of local business owners also attended to offer feedback.

Pattaya's Red Line monorail route will start at Thappraya Intersection, continue onto Thap Phraya Road and then Jomtien Second Road until meeting Jomtien Intersection, turn left onto Chaiyaphruek 1 Road, then enter Chaiyaphruek 2 Road and continue until reaching the Eastern National Sports Training Centre.

The monorail style was chosen for this project because it will likely take up the least traffic space on these roads and is most suitable for the city's tourism, said the report.

Each station on the line is designed to be about 1km from the next, said the study.