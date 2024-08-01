Another falling object on Rama II Road
published : 1 Aug 2024 at 08:29
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
The Department of Highways is investigating an accident in which a sheet of metal fell onto a car on Rama II Road, the latest of several mishaps on the under-construction route.
The accident took place near the Wat Pak Bo junction on Monday at around 11.45am beneath an under-construction elevated highway.
The owner of the pickup said the 50cm metal sheet was embedded in the hood of his pickup truck. The accident shocked him and his family, who were in the car at the time of the accident, he added.
News about the accident went viral on social media and attracted criticism from the public.
Rama II Road, where construction of one type or another has been going on for four decades, has been the site of a number of accidents involving construction materials falling on vehicles. Some of them resulted in deaths.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently ordered the numerous agencies concerned to get their act together and ensure that all work will be finished next year.
It was initially found that stormy weather and strong winds caused the metal sheet to fall.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- agency (noun): a company or organisation that arranges for some service or workers to be provided to other companies and people - บริษัทตัวแทน, สำนักงานตัวแทน, หน่วยงานบริการ
- criticism: comments that show that you think something is wrong or bad - การวิจารณ์
- decades: periods of ten years - เป็นสิบๆปี
- elevated: raised above the ground, or higher than the surrounding area - ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับที่สูงกว่าสิ่งอื่น
- embedded (verb): fixed firmly into a substance or solid object - ฝังลงไป, ถูกฝัง
- hood (noun): the metal cover over the part of a car where the engine is - ฝากระโปรงรถยนต์
- initially: at first - ในระยะต้น
- mishap: an accident or mistake - อุบัติเหตุ, เหตุร้าย
- object: a thing that can be seen or touched, but is not alive - วัตถุ, สิ่งของ
- sheet: a thin flat piece of paper, metal, plastic, glass etc - สิ่งที่เป็นแผ่นแบน (เช่น แผ่นกระดาษ, แผ่นเหล็ก, แผ่นแก้ว)
- under construction: being built - กำลังสร้าง