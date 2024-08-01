Another falling object on Rama II Road

A section of a metal sheet is embedded in a passing pickup truck after falling from the elevated highway being built above Rama II Road on Monday. (Photo: FM19 Trafficpro)

The Department of Highways is investigating an accident in which a sheet of metal fell onto a car on Rama II Road, the latest of several mishaps on the under-construction route.

The accident took place near the Wat Pak Bo junction on Monday at around 11.45am beneath an under-construction elevated highway.

The owner of the pickup said the 50cm metal sheet was embedded in the hood of his pickup truck. The accident shocked him and his family, who were in the car at the time of the accident, he added.

News about the accident went viral on social media and attracted criticism from the public.

Rama II Road, where construction of one type or another has been going on for four decades, has been the site of a number of accidents involving construction materials falling on vehicles. Some of them resulted in deaths.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently ordered the numerous agencies concerned to get their act together and ensure that all work will be finished next year.

It was initially found that stormy weather and strong winds caused the metal sheet to fall.