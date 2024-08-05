Children hurt by falling ceiling at Chiang Mai airport

A fabric cover has been placed over the section of the ceiling that collapsed at Chiang Mai Airport on Saturday. (Photo: Chiang Mai International Airport)

Part of the ceiling inside the Chiang Mai airport terminal collapsed on Saturday, injuring two young travellers.

Pieces of the ceiling above the baggage claim area fell onto two children at 7.55am. A Dutch boy sustained minor injuries to his hand and a Chinese national received a head injury.

The Dutch boy and his family continued their journey to Don Mueang airport in Bangkok.

The Chinese passenger was taken to a hospital for stitches to close a five-centimetre gash but was later able to return and board a flight to Hat Yai.

Airport staff assisted both travellers by helping them buy new clothes and tickets, providing them with lunch and lounge access. They were also given initial compensation while the terminal’s insurance provider reviews the case.

A preliminary investigation showed that the damage to the ceiling was caused by condensation from the airport’s cooling system, made worse by heavy rainfall in recent days.