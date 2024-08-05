Children hurt by falling ceiling at Chiang Mai airport
published : 5 Aug 2024 at 08:32
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Part of the ceiling inside the Chiang Mai airport terminal collapsed on Saturday, injuring two young travellers.
Pieces of the ceiling above the baggage claim area fell onto two children at 7.55am. A Dutch boy sustained minor injuries to his hand and a Chinese national received a head injury.
The Dutch boy and his family continued their journey to Don Mueang airport in Bangkok.
The Chinese passenger was taken to a hospital for stitches to close a five-centimetre gash but was later able to return and board a flight to Hat Yai.
Airport staff assisted both travellers by helping them buy new clothes and tickets, providing them with lunch and lounge access. They were also given initial compensation while the terminal’s insurance provider reviews the case.
A preliminary investigation showed that the damage to the ceiling was caused by condensation from the airport’s cooling system, made worse by heavy rainfall in recent days.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- baggage: luggage; all the cases and bags that you take with you when you travel - กระเป๋าเดินทาง
- ceiling: the top inside surface of a room - เพดาน
- collapse: to fall down suddenly - พังลงมา ล้ม, พังครืน
- compensation (noun): money that someone receives because something bad has happened to them - การจ่ายเงินชดเชย
- gash: a big cut or slice made through something - ตัดยาวลึก , แผลตัดยาวลึก, รอยแผลซึ่งแคบลึกบนผิวหนัง
- injury (noun): physical damage done to a person or a part of their body - อาการบาดเจ็บ
- insurance: an arrangement in which you regularly pay an insurance company an amount of money so that they will give you money if something you own is damaged, lost, or stolen, or if you die or are ill or injured - การประกัน
- investigation: the process of trying to find out all the details or facts about something in order to discover who or what caused it or how it happened - การสอบสวน, การตรวจสอบหาข้อเท็จจริง
- minor: not important; small; having little influence or effect - เล็กน้อย
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- preliminary: coming before the main or most important part of something - เบื้องต้น, ขั้นต้น, ขั้นแรก
- stitch: a short piece of thread, etc. that doctors use to sew the edges of a wound together - รอยเย็บ
- sustain: to experience, injury, damage, loss, etc. - ประสบกับ (ความสูญเสีย การเจ็บป่วย)
- Keywords
- chiang mai
- airport
- ceiling collapse