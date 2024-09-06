BangkokPost.com

Illegal Austrian tour guide arrested on Koh Phangan

published : 6 Sep 2024 at 07:24

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Assawin Pakkawan

Tourist police on Koh Phangan pose for pictures with the Austrian man, seated, following the arrest on Wednesday. (Photo: police)
An Austrian man has been arrested for allegedly working as a tour guide on Koh Phangan.

Tourist police said they arrested the man, identified only as Guenter, at a restaurant on the island on Wednesday. He was accompanied by two foreign tourists and was driving a Toyota pickup truck.

During questioning, Guenter admitted to running an illegal tour guide service, charging each client 2,000 baht. He had been providing the service for two years.

The two tourists said they were referred to the Austrian by a German friend through a chat application. Guenter had picked them up from their hotel earlier that day and taken them to several attractions

The Austrian faces charges of working without a permit and illegally operating as a tour guide.

In Thailand, a number of jobs, including tour guides, are restricted to Thais only.

Vocabulary

  • attraction: something that creates interest and brings people to see it - การดึงดูดความสนใจ
  • identified (verb): named, searched for a discovered - ระบุ
  • permit: an official document that gives you permission to do something - ใบอนุญาต
  • questioning: when the police asks a person questions in the investigation of a crime -
  • referral (noun): the act of sending somebody who needs professional help to a person or place that can provide it - การส่งต่อ (ผู้ป่วย)
  • restricted: intended only for people who have been given special permission - ที่จำกัด
