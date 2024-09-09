Belgian tourist’s body found in Mae Hong Son creek

Police and rescuers search for a missing Belgian tourist in Pai, Mae Hong Son. Her body was discovered near a creek on Saturday. (Photos: Mae Hong Son Muang Sam Mok)

A Belgian tourist who went missing in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province was found dead on Saturday, apparently having drowned in a local stream.

Tourist Police joined with officers from the Pai station and rescue workers on Friday after receiving reports that 28-year-old Cloé Ferrari had disappeared while riding her bicycle.

A local resident reported finding her bicycle parked along the path to the Mae Yen waterfall, about 7km east of Pai town.

Heavy rain and forest runoff slowed search efforts, and authorities were only able to resume their search at 10am on Saturday.

The search team then discovered her clothes alongside Mae Yen creek. The tourist’s body was located.

Pai's district chief said there were no signs of a struggle near the bicycle.

It appeared that the tourist had left her accommodation voluntarily, as she did not take her personal belongings or shoes with her.