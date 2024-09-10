Dogs get mouths taped shut in Pattaya
published : 10 Sep 2024 at 07:13
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Photos of a pack of stray dogs in Pattaya with their mouths taped shut to prevent them biting people has sparked a debate on social media over whether this amounts to animal cruelty.
A Facebook user posted photos showing about 10 dogs with taped mouths in soi Pattaya-Na Kluea 12 in Bang Lamung district.
The unknown person who feeds them was believed to be responsible.
According to a security guard working in the area, the dogs bark a lot and have attacked tourists walking along the street.
Residents said the dogs were left in this condition all day, except for their feeding time.
The widely shared post carried a lot of comments beneath it. Many said this was animal cruelty since the dogs were prevented from drinking water during the heat of the day, and plastic tape was used instead of regular dog muzzles.
Others argued it was for the best, saying there were many aggressive dogs in the area and they had frequently hurt people passing by.
Posters said local officials should inspect the area.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- aggressive: behaving in an angry and violent way towards another person - ก้าวร้าว
- bark (verb): (of a dog) to make a short loud sound เห่า - เห่า
- condition: the physical state of a person, animal, thing or place - สภาพ
- cruelty: behaviour that deliberately causes pain to other people or animals - อย่างโหดเหี้ยม
- debate: a discussion in which people or groups state different opinions about a subject - การอภิปราย, การโต้วาที, การถกเถียง
- inspect: to look at something carefully - ตรวจสอบ, ตรวจสอบอย่างละเอียด
- muzzle (verb): to prevent somebody from expressing their opinions in public as they want to - ปิดปาก
- prevent (verb): to stop somebody from doing something; to stop something from happening - ขัดขวาง, ป้องกัน, กัน, กีดขวาง
- responsible: deserving to be blamed for something that has happened - มีความรับผิดชอบ
- spark: to make something happen - ก่อให้เกิด