Dogs get mouths taped shut in Pattaya

A dog with its mouth taped shut is seen in soi Pattaya-Na kluea 12 in Pattaya, Thailand in this photo posted on Facebook on Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Photos of a pack of stray dogs in Pattaya with their mouths taped shut to prevent them biting people has sparked a debate on social media over whether this amounts to animal cruelty.

A Facebook user posted photos showing about 10 dogs with taped mouths in soi Pattaya-Na Kluea 12 in Bang Lamung district.

The unknown person who feeds them was believed to be responsible.

According to a security guard working in the area, the dogs bark a lot and have attacked tourists walking along the street.

Residents said the dogs were left in this condition all day, except for their feeding time.

The widely shared post carried a lot of comments beneath it. Many said this was animal cruelty since the dogs were prevented from drinking water during the heat of the day, and plastic tape was used instead of regular dog muzzles.

Others argued it was for the best, saying there were many aggressive dogs in the area and they had frequently hurt people passing by.

Posters said local officials should inspect the area.