Baby hippo draws crowds to Chon Buri zoo
published : 12 Sep 2024 at 08:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A playful baby pygmy hippo is drawing crowds at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri.
Videos and photos of two-month-old "Moo Deng" have gone viral on social media, with people highly entertained by her cute appearance and antics.
The zoo is posting daily photos and videos of the pygmy hippopotamus family on its Facebook pages. Little Moo Deng quickly became the viewers' favourite. Seen with her keeper while being bathed, her playfulness stands out from the other animals.
The cute little hippo has attracted visitors to the zoo, with people queueing from nine in the morning to take pictures of Moo Deng.
Many people have edited their photos, making them funny, cute memes which are being widely shared by both Thai and international fans on social media.
K-pop star Ningning of Aespa also reposted the young hippo starlet's picture on her Instagram account.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- antics: behaviour which is silly and funny; behaviour which is ridiculous or dangerous - การแสดงกล,การแสดงตลก
- appearance: the way that somebody/something looks on the outside - ลักษณะภายนอก, การปรากฏตัว
- attract: to cause someone to be interested in something - ดึงดูดความสนใจ
- hippopotamus (noun): hippo; a large heavy African animal with thick dark skin and short legs, that lives in rivers and lakes - ช้างน้ำ, ฮิปโปโปเตมัส, ฮิปโป
- keeper: a person whose job is to look after and feed animals, in a zoo for example (zookeeper) -
- meme: an idea or piece of information that spreads very quickly on the Internet -
- starlet (noun): a young woman actor - ดาราหน้าใหม่,ดาราหญิงหน้าใหม่
- viral: (of a video, photo, story, etc.) spread across the internet very quickly (like a virus spreading a disease) as people share it with their friends or the news media reports on it - แพร่กระจายผ่านทางอินเทอร์เน็ตอย่างรวดเร็ว