Baby hippo draws crowds to Chon Buri zoo

The baby pygmy hippopotamus "Moo Deng" being bathed by her keeper at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri on Wednesday. (Photo: the zoo's Facebook page "ขาหมู แอนด์เดอะแก๊ง")

A playful baby pygmy hippo is drawing crowds at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri.

Videos and photos of two-month-old "Moo Deng" have gone viral on social media, with people highly entertained by her cute appearance and antics.

The zoo is posting daily photos and videos of the pygmy hippopotamus family on its Facebook pages. Little Moo Deng quickly became the viewers' favourite. Seen with her keeper while being bathed, her playfulness stands out from the other animals.

The cute little hippo has attracted visitors to the zoo, with people queueing from nine in the morning to take pictures of Moo Deng.

Many people have edited their photos, making them funny, cute memes which are being widely shared by both Thai and international fans on social media.

K-pop star Ningning of Aespa also reposted the young hippo starlet's picture on her Instagram account.