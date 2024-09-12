All flights cancelled at Chiang Rai airport

The entrance of Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport in Muang district of Chiang Rai is flooded on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

Airlines serving Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport on Thursday cancelled all flights for the rest of the day because of severe flooding in the northern province.

The last flights operating to the main airport in the northern province were AirAsia flight FD 3209 from Don Mueang in Bangkok, arriving at 12.40pm, and FD 3210 from Chiang Rai to Don Mueang, departing at 1.10pm.

The Transport Minister earlier advised the public to avoid the airport as the access road was under water, preventing staff and travellers from reaching the site.

He ordered airport management to enhance flood response measures.

He also asked the Airports of Thailand (AOT) president to visit the airport to provide food, drinking water and arrange for evacuation of passengers and staff as needed.

The airport remains operational but all airlines with regular services — VietJet Air, Lion Air, Thai Airways International and Thai AirAsia — suspended the rest of their flights on Thursday.

Power supply from outside was disconnected but the airport had its own power backup system which was enough to run operations.

Floodwater affected only the entrance of the airport and the houses of its staff but did not reach the passenger terminal, aircraft parking areas, taxiways and runway, AOT said.