Zoo asks ‘Moo Deng’ fans to behave
published : 13 Sep 2024 at 07:20
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Thailand has fallen in love with Moo Deng, but the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri says visitors need to behave around the two-month-old pygmy hippopotamus.
Zoo staff made the request on Thursday after videos on social media showed some visitors throwing what looked like shellfish at the new star of the zoo while she slept.
The zoo's director released a statement asking visitors not to throw objects at the young animal due to the risk of injury.
Another clip shows a visitor reaching over and splashing water on Moo Deng, angering many netizens.
The director also said the best time to visit Moo Deng is when she is awake.
He said the zoo has installed CCTV cameras around the enclosures. If visitors do not cooperate, the zoo may consider legal action to protect its animal.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- awake: not asleep - ตื่น, ไม่หลับ
- behave (verb): to do things in a way that people think is correct or polite - ประพฤติดี
- cooperate: to work with other people to achieve a result that is good for everyone involved - ร่วมมือกัน
- enclosure: a piece of land that is surrounded by a fence or wall and is used for a particular purpose - สังเวียน, การกั้นรั้วล้อม, กรง
- injury (noun): physical damage done to a person or a part of their body - อาการบาดเจ็บ
- legal action: the process of going to court to have something decided officially by law -
- netizens (noun): people who use the Internet a lot - พลเมืองเครือข่ายคอมพิวเตอร์
- object: a thing that can be seen or touched, but is not alive - วัตถุ, สิ่งของ
- request: an act of asking for something in a formal or polite way - การขอร้อง