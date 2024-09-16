Pattaya pub raid nets illegal Canadian DJ, sword-carrying Brit

Police raid a cannabis club in South Pattaya late on Saturday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Police raided a nightclub and arrested a Canadian DJ working illegally and a sword-carrying Brit in Pattaya on Saturday night.

The club, Bandobar, on Soi 6 Road in Khao Phra Tamnak in South Pattaya, was raided at 10.39pm on Saturday.

Police found about 50 Thai and foreign visitors who were drinking alcohol, smoking cannabis and dancing.

Police arrested the Canadian DJ, 41, identified only as David. He was charged with working without a permit.

During the arrest, a 23-year-old British man, identified only as Zico, ran away from the cannabis club. Police ran after him and finally arrested him among banana trees about 800 metres from the club. He was found to be carrying a sword.

There was a sign prohibiting cannabis smoking at the club but police found a large quantity of marijuana joints there.