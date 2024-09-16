Pattaya pub raid nets illegal Canadian DJ, sword-carrying Brit
published : 16 Sep 2024 at 07:47
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Police raided a nightclub and arrested a Canadian DJ working illegally and a sword-carrying Brit in Pattaya on Saturday night.
The club, Bandobar, on Soi 6 Road in Khao Phra Tamnak in South Pattaya, was raided at 10.39pm on Saturday.
Police found about 50 Thai and foreign visitors who were drinking alcohol, smoking cannabis and dancing.
Police arrested the Canadian DJ, 41, identified only as David. He was charged with working without a permit.
During the arrest, a 23-year-old British man, identified only as Zico, ran away from the cannabis club. Police ran after him and finally arrested him among banana trees about 800 metres from the club. He was found to be carrying a sword.
There was a sign prohibiting cannabis smoking at the club but police found a large quantity of marijuana joints there.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- cannabis (noun): marijuana; a drug made from the dried leaves and flowers or resin of the hemp plant, which is smoked or eaten and which gives the user a feeling of being relaxed. Use of the drug is illegal in many countries. - กัญชา
- joint: a marijuana cigarette -
- net: to catch someone, usually a criminal - จับกุม
- permit: an official document that gives you permission to do something - ใบอนุญาต
- prohibit: to not allow; to ban - ห้าม
- raid: to forcefully and suddenly enter a place to catch criminals or to search for something like drugs - ใช้กำลังเข้าค้นสถานที่หรือ จับกุมคนร้าย
- sword: a weapon with a short handle and a long sharp blade - ดาบ