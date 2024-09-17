Online sexual abuse now at severe levels
published : 17 Sep 2024 at 07:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chairith Yonpiam
The growing threat of sexual harassment on social media is having a severe impact on children and the young, according to Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
The NESDC said victims of such harassment are at risk of developing social, emotional and mental health problems, including anxiety and depression.
ECPAT International, a Unicef-affiliated organisation, identified Thailand as one of the 25 countries with alarming levels of online sexual harassment against children and youth.
Data from the Royal Thai Police shows a sharp increase in child sexual abuse cases, from 48 in 2017 to 540 last year.
Online sexual harassment against children is divided into three levels, according to the NESDC. Low-level harassment is when perpetrators harass victims through non-specific comments, such as those who are sexually attracted to young girls and make sexually suggestive comments about school-aged children.
The moderate level focuses on repeated actions designed to cause emotional distress on victims.
The severe/high level involves violent and aggressive actions, for example luring young people into romantic relationships and forcing them into sexual acts.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- abuse (noun): cruel, violent or unfair treatment, especially of someone who does not have the power to prevent it - การข่มเหง, การปฏิบัติไม่ดีต่อ
- affiliated: a connection with a political party or religion, or with a larger organisation - ที่ผูกพัน
- distress: a feeling that you have when you are very unhappy, worried or upset - ความกังวลใจ
- harass: to keep attacking or annoying someone - รบกวน, ทำให้ลำบากใจ
- harassment: annoying or worrying somebody by putting pressure on them or saying or doing unpleasant things to them - การข่มขู่, การรบกวน, การก่อกวน
- level: the amount of something - ปริมาณ
- lure (verb): to persuade someone to do something by making it seem very attractive - หลอกล่อ
- moderate: neither very great nor very small in strength, size, amount or degree - ระดับปานกลาง
- perpetrator: someone who has committed a crime, or a violent or harmful act - ผู้ก่อการ
- severe: very serious and worrying - ที่รุนแรง ที่น่าเป็นห่วง
- sexual: connected with a person's sexual desires - เรื่องทางเพศ, ลักษณะทางเพศ
- suggestive: making people think about sex - เป็นนัยถึงเรื่องทะลึ่ง, ซึ่งชวนให้นึกถึงเรื่องอนาจาร
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย