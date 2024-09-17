Online sexual abuse now at severe levels

Activists carry messages denouncing sexual harassment and rape as they move from Bangkok's Suntiphap Park to Victory Monument in 2022. (File photo)

The growing threat of sexual harassment on social media is having a severe impact on children and the young, according to Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The NESDC said victims of such harassment are at risk of developing social, emotional and mental health problems, including anxiety and depression.

ECPAT International, a Unicef-affiliated organisation, identified Thailand as one of the 25 countries with alarming levels of online sexual harassment against children and youth.

Data from the Royal Thai Police shows a sharp increase in child sexual abuse cases, from 48 in 2017 to 540 last year.

Online sexual harassment against children is divided into three levels, according to the NESDC. Low-level harassment is when perpetrators harass victims through non-specific comments, such as those who are sexually attracted to young girls and make sexually suggestive comments about school-aged children.

The moderate level focuses on repeated actions designed to cause emotional distress on victims.

The severe/high level involves violent and aggressive actions, for example luring young people into romantic relationships and forcing them into sexual acts.