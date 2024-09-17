Hospital gives parents wrong baby

A hospital in Samut Sakhon has admitted it gave parents the wrong baby to take home following treatment last month.

Samut Sakhon's Public Health Office said the mix-up, which took place last month, resulted in a Thai baby being given to a Myanmar family while their child was handed to a Thai family.

The newborns were sent to a special unit to be treated for an infection at Krathumbaen Hospital.

During this time, their wristbands were cut by nurses who bathed the children, and the wrong wristbands were then put on, resulting in the mix-up.

Upon arriving home, the Thai parents noticed the baby they brought home had different physical features, prompting them to return to the hospital.

They requested a DNA test, which proved that the baby they had was not theirs.

Krathumbaen Hospital will offer free medical services for both children as compensation.