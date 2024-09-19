Storm to bring heavy rain from Thursday
published : 19 Sep 2024 at 07:21
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Heavy rain and high waves are forecast throughout the country from Thursday to Monday, brought by the annual monsoon and a developing tropical storm due to hit Vietnam on Friday.
The Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that heavy downpours and strong winds were forecast for the North, Northeast, Central Plain including Greater Bangkok, the East and South from Sept 19 to 23.
There could be runoff and flash floods on low-lying ground and near waterways.
The rain was being brought by a depression located over the upper South China Sea, about 550 kilometres east of Da Nang at 10am on Wednesday.
The depression had wind speeds of 55 kilometres per hour at its centre, was moving westwards and was likely to develop into a tropical storm, the department said. It would land in central Vietnam on either Friday or Saturday, and then gradually weaken.
From Thursday to next Sunday the monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand would bring heavy rain to the South.
Waves could be two to four metres high in the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf, and about two metres high in the lower part of the gulf.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- depression: an area where the air pressure is low, often causing heavy rain - พายุดีเปรสชัน
- downpour: a lot of rain in a short time - ฝนตกหนักมาก, พายุฝน
- flash floods (noun): floods that happen suddenly without warning - น้ำที่เกิดท่วมในที่ต่ำโดยฉับพลันทันทีและไหลลดลงอย่างรวดเร็ว
- forecast (verb): to say what you think will happen in the future based on information that you have now - ทำนาย, ทาย, พยากรณ์
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- monsoon: the season of heavy rain during the summer in hot Asian countries - มรสุม
- runoff: rainfall that cannot be taken in by the soil and which flows into rivers, lakes or the sea - น้ำหลาก, ปริมาณของเหลวที่ไหลออก
- tropical storm (noun): the first level of dangerous storm: "A tropical storm is an organized system of strong thunderstorms with a defined surface circulation and maximum sustained winds between 34 knots (39 mph) and 64 knots (74 mph). (Source: Wikipedia) - พายุโซนร้อน, พายุดีเปรสชันที่มีกำลังแรงขึ้น เกิดขึ้นในเขตร้อน ความเร็วลมบริเวณใกล้ศูนย์กลางประมาณ 70-120 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง [พจนานุกรมศัพท์ สสวท.]
- wave: a raised line of water that moves across the surface of the sea, ocean, etc - คลื่น