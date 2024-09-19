More working foreigners arrested on Koh Phangan

A foreigner installs a CCTV system outside an eatery on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Thursday before being arrested for working without a permit. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

Tourist police arrested a Russian man and a Turkish man for working without permits on Koh Phangan on Thursday.

A 34-year-old Russian was arrested in front of a restaurant while installing CCTV and audio-visual systems.

Police seized CCTV cameras and tools from him.

He told police that he was employed as a marketing manager. His employer also gave him extra work in audio-visual installations.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Turkish man was arrested at a shop while using a drill to install electronic devices. He said he accepted the job because his employer promised him a share of the business.