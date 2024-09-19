BangkokPost.com

More working foreigners arrested on Koh Phangan

published : 19 Sep 2024 at 13:06

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Assawin Pakkawan

A foreigner installs a CCTV system outside an eatery on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Thursday before being arrested for working without a permit. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Tourist police arrested a Russian man and a Turkish man for working without permits on Koh Phangan on Thursday.

A 34-year-old Russian was arrested in front of a restaurant while installing CCTV and audio-visual systems.

Police seized CCTV cameras and tools from him. 

He told police that he was employed as a marketing manager. His employer also gave him extra work in audio-visual installations.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Turkish man was arrested at a shop while using a drill to install electronic devices. He said he accepted the job because his employer promised him a share of the business.

Vocabulary

  • arrest: (of the police) taking someone to a police station because they are believed to have committed a crime - การจับกุม
  • audio-visual: involving/using both sound and pictures - สตทัศน-
  • CCTV: a television system that works within a limited area, for example a public building, to observe what is happening there and often to protect it from crime - โทรทัศน์วงจรปิด (ซีซีทีวี)
  • device (noun): a machine or piece of equipment that does a particular job - อุปกรณ์ เครื่องมือ เครื่องจักร
  • drill: a tool used for making a hole in something - เครื่องเจาะ
  • installation (noun): the act of fixing equipment or furniture in position so that it can be used - การติดตั้ง
  • seize: to take something using official power - ยึด
  • share: one part of something that is divided between two or more people - ส่วน
