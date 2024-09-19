More working foreigners arrested on Koh Phangan
published : 19 Sep 2024 at 13:06
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Assawin Pakkawan
Tourist police arrested a Russian man and a Turkish man for working without permits on Koh Phangan on Thursday.
A 34-year-old Russian was arrested in front of a restaurant while installing CCTV and audio-visual systems.
Police seized CCTV cameras and tools from him.
He told police that he was employed as a marketing manager. His employer also gave him extra work in audio-visual installations.
Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Turkish man was arrested at a shop while using a drill to install electronic devices. He said he accepted the job because his employer promised him a share of the business.
Vocabulary
- arrest: (of the police) taking someone to a police station because they are believed to have committed a crime - การจับกุม
- audio-visual: involving/using both sound and pictures - สตทัศน-
- CCTV: a television system that works within a limited area, for example a public building, to observe what is happening there and often to protect it from crime - โทรทัศน์วงจรปิด (ซีซีทีวี)
- device (noun): a machine or piece of equipment that does a particular job - อุปกรณ์ เครื่องมือ เครื่องจักร
- drill: a tool used for making a hole in something - เครื่องเจาะ
- installation (noun): the act of fixing equipment or furniture in position so that it can be used - การติดตั้ง
- seize: to take something using official power - ยึด
- share: one part of something that is divided between two or more people - ส่วน
