Only ‘poor Thais’ can be street vendors
published : 20 Sep 2024 at 08:50
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
New City Hall rules say that only “poor Thais” will be allowed to be street vendors in Bangkok and they will be barred from employing migrants.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the new rules will take effect when the Royal Gazette publishes them.
Under the new rules, street vendors must have Thai nationality, hold government welfare cards, be paying instalments for houses built by the National Housing Authority and receive welfare allowances from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
In addition, they must pay tax and their income must not be more than 300,000 baht a year.
Each vendor is allowed to have a sales assistant who must also be Thai.
Vendors must ensure pedestrians have a space 1.5 to 2 metres wide to walk on. The area of each stall is limited to three square metres. Stalls must be on only the side of the pavement next to a road surface but must be at least 50cm from the road for safety.
There must also be a space at least 3 metres long at an interval of every 10 stalls as an emergency exit.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- City Hall: a city government, in this case, the Bangkok city government - กรุงเทพมหานคร
- governor: a person who is chosen to be in charge of the government of a state or province or a government agency - ผู้ว่าการรัฐ, ผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัด
- instalments (noun): payments made every month/year to pay for something or pay back a loan - งวด, งวดเงินผ่อน, เงินผ่อน
- migrant: someone who travels to another place or country in order to find work (an immigrant is someone who comes to live in a country from another country) - ผู้อพยพ, คนงานต่างถิ่น
- pedestrians: people who are walking, especially in an area where vehicles go - คนเดินถนน, คนเดินเท้า
- poorly-paid: earn small amount of money from their job, low-paid, low income -
- royal gazette: a royal publication begun in 1858 by King Mongkut (Rama IV) as the official way of announcing news laws, decrees, ministerial proclamations, etc. - ราชกิจจานุเบกษา
- stall: a large table or a small building that is open at the front, used for selling things (or for giving people information) - รถ หรือแผงขายของ
- take effect: to begin to be used or required - ส่งผล
- tax: money that you have to pay to the government so that it can pay for public services - ภาษี
- vendors: people who sell things, e.g., food or newspapers, usually outside on the street - พ่อค้าแม่่ค้าหาบแร่แผงลอย
- welfare: help given, especially by the state or an organization, to people who need it; good care and living conditions - สวัสดิการ
- Keywords
- street vendors
- pavement
- Bangkok
- regulation
- poor
- welfare card