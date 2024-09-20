Storm Soulik to bring heavy rain until Monday
published : 20 Sep 2024 at 09:00
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A depression near the upper Vietnamese coast has developed into Tropical Storm Soulik and is expected to cause heavy downpours across Thailand until Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.
The storm was about 90 kilometres northeast of Quang Tri province in Vietnam at 10am on Thursday with wind speeds of 65 kilometres per hour at its centre.
The storm was moving west at about 30km per hour and was expected to make landfall in central Vietnam on Thursday night before gradually weakening.
Residents of Thailand should prepare for heavy downpours and strong winds in the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions. People in these areas have been warned of possible flash floods and runoff.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- depression: an area where the air pressure is low, often causing heavy rain - พายุดีเปรสชัน
- downpour: a lot of rain in a short time - ฝนตกหนักมาก, พายุฝน
- flash floods (noun): floods that happen suddenly without warning - น้ำที่เกิดท่วมในที่ต่ำโดยฉับพลันทันทีและไหลลดลงอย่างรวดเร็ว
- gradually: slowly and in small stages or amounts - อย่างทีละน้อย
- landfall: the place where a storm coming from the sea first hits land - การเข้าหาแผ่นดิน
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- resident: a person who lives in a particular area - ผู้พักอาศัย, ผู้อยู่อาศัยในบริเวณ ประชาชนที่อาศัยในท้องที่
- runoff: rainfall that cannot be taken in by the soil and which flows into rivers, lakes or the sea - น้ำหลาก, ปริมาณของเหลวที่ไหลออก
- tropical storm (noun): the first level of dangerous storm: "A tropical storm is an organized system of strong thunderstorms with a defined surface circulation and maximum sustained winds between 34 knots (39 mph) and 64 knots (74 mph). (Source: Wikipedia) - พายุโซนร้อน, พายุดีเปรสชันที่มีกำลังแรงขึ้น เกิดขึ้นในเขตร้อน ความเร็วลมบริเวณใกล้ศูนย์กลางประมาณ 70-120 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง [พจนานุกรมศัพท์ สสวท.]
- weaken (verb): to make somebody/something less strong or powerful; to become less strong or powerful - ทำให้อ่อนลง, ทำให้อ่อนแอ