Storm Soulik to bring heavy rain until Monday

The level of the Mekong River rises above the cruise pier in Nakhon Phanom on Thursday morning. The northeastern province will be among many in Thailand to face heavy downpours brought by Tropical Storm Soulik in the next 3-4 days. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

A depression near the upper Vietnamese coast has developed into Tropical Storm Soulik and is expected to cause heavy downpours across Thailand until Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.

The storm was about 90 kilometres northeast of Quang Tri province in Vietnam at 10am on Thursday with wind speeds of 65 kilometres per hour at its centre.

The storm was moving west at about 30km per hour and was expected to make landfall in central Vietnam on Thursday night before gradually weakening.

Residents of Thailand should prepare for heavy downpours and strong winds in the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions. People in these areas have been warned of possible flash floods and runoff.